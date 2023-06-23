The University of Central Arkansas has restructured its volleyball programs, with both indoor and beach volleyball now under the direction of Head Coach John Newberry.
Newberry, who has been UCA's indoor coach for the past three seasons and on staff since 2012, will also be over the seven-year-old beach program. The beach squad will be directed on a daily basis by assistant coach Catherine Griffith and new assistant Erin Martin.
Also, Aryn Moura has been elevated to associate head coach for the indoor program.
"I'm excited for the structure that Dr. (Brad) Teague has set up for the indoor and beach volleyball programs," said Newberry. "With our sport growing and high attendance in demand, it is important for us to showcase a product and program that we are proud of.
"Taking on two Division 1 programs is no easy task but our staff has been very diligent in making these programs grow and expand in a very healthy way. I'm proud of where UCA has come with both programs and we expect to continue to elevate both programs at a national level."
Moura has been at UCA since August 2021 after coming to Conway from East Tennessee State University.
"I'm excited to announce Aryn as our Associate Head Coach," said Newberry. "Aryn has been a great addition to our staff. He is a great trainer during our practices and has a wealth of recruiting information that he is able to retain. He has been a very hard worker and incredibly diligent and professional.
"He has also been instrumental in the development with the junior programs in our area. He has a bright future ahead of him and we are happy that he is here."
Griffin, a Louisiana-Monroe graduate, joined the UCA indoor program in 2022 after coaching at Catawba College and playing both indoor and beach at ULM.
"Cat Griffith will be our full-time Beach and Indoor assistant coach," said Newberry. "Cat has valuable experience in both sports as a player and a coach. Since the change, she has worked tirelessly on recruiting, scheduling, and helping get this program to the caliber we expect it to be.
"Her attention will be toward the indoor team during the fall season and will transition outdoors to help assist with our beach team as well."
Martin is the new addition to the coaching staff after a playing career at New Mexico, Loyola-Marymount and Boise State. Martin played on season at LMU with former All-Conference Sugar Bear Megan Nash.
"Erin has tremendous experience as a player. She is incredibly driven and very ambitious," said Newberry. "She shares the same passion to coach at the collegiate level. Erin will be our main beach coach to train during the fall and will also be in charge of recruiting.
"Megan, one of UCA's greats, was instrumental in helping locate someone who could come to UCA and elevate the program to compete as a Top 25 program."
