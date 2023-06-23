x

Central Arkansas volleyball coach John Newberry will be in charge of both the indoor and beach teams for the 2023-24 school year.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas has restructured its volleyball programs, with both indoor and beach volleyball now under the direction of Head Coach John Newberry.

Newberry, who has been UCA's indoor coach for the past three seasons and on staff since 2012, will also be over the seven-year-old beach program. The beach squad will be directed on a daily basis by assistant coach Catherine Griffith and new assistant Erin Martin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.