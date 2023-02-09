On Monday, University of Central Arkansas Athletic Director Brad Teague issued a statement regarding the suspension of the UCA cheer program for the spring semester.
The reason for the suspension, according to the statement, is due to the need for reorganization.
“We are looking at a reorganization for the program to begin fall of 2023, including new leadership for our cheer team members. We look forward to announcing our intentions in the coming weeks,” the Teague said in the statement.
Shortly after the statement was released, the cheer team posted a petition online to overturn the decision. The petition received 4,078 signatures and led to an alumni agreeing to coach the team for their national competition in Daytona, Fla.
The Log Cabin Democrat interviewed a UCA cheerleader, who asked not to be named in the article but shed some light on the issues the squad has faced over the past two years. The coach for this year’s squad was Kortlind Johnson, according to the UCA athletics website.
“Basically, for the past two years we’ve struggled with the coaching staff, but last year wasn’t as bad because our assistant coach helped pull the team together,” the cheerleader said. “After he left, the program has really gone downhill.”
The cheerleader said the coach would occasionally show up late to practice or sometimes not at all.
“She also showed up late to numerous practices or just didn’t show up at all to where we would be ‘coached’ by our grad assistant,” the cheerleader said, adding the coach didn’t always accompany the squad to games. “She’s never come to a basketball game that we’ve cheered at; we went to Idaho with football alone.”
The cheerleader said the team was eager for more direction from a coach.
“While at practice, she never coached. [She] just watched, and we had to beg for her to give us correction,” the cheerleader said. “Twenty athletes – half of the team – quit specifically because of the coaching staff.”
The cheerleader expressed frustration that the squad’s concerns seemed to fall on deaf ears when members approached the administration.
“We had gone to the athletic director [Teague] multiple times, but our problems were brushed under the rug until some angry emails were sent recently that finally got his attention,” the cheerleader said.
The team was devastated after meeting with athletic administration and being told that “due to our ‘lack of respect and bad attitudes,’ our season would be suspended and we wouldn’t be able to attend college nationals or cheer at anymore games,” the cheerleader said.
“He also said that he didn’t think that we were capable of representing the university at a national level. Most, if not all of us, are here specifically to compete at nationals, and have worked our tails off just for it to have almost been ripped away from us.”
Following the petition, the university released the following update:
“We are very fortunate to have great support for our cheer program at the University of Central Arkansas. Many alumni reside in our area and are willing to assist with the program in many ways,” the statement said. “In regard to the national competition, former UCA cheerleader Antonio Anderson has agreed to coach the competition squad this spring.”
The petition has closed since the update that Anderson will be stepping in as interim coach.
