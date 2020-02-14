The Southland Conference announced its weekly athlete of the week honors for track and field Wednesday.
Zachary Jewell was named the male athlete of the week voted on by the sports information directors.
Jewell recorded the second-best time in the 200m with a career-best run of 21.35 and set the UCA record in the process.
He added an event win in the 60m with a run of 6.78.
He produced top-75 times in the nation at the Meyo Invitational.
The Bears return to the track Feb. 14, for the Howie Ryan Invitational and the Indoor Gorilla Classic.
UCA will send split squads for the second straight weekend.
CBC’s Olinde named NCBWA Rookie of the Week
The accolades keep rolling in for Central Baptist College baseball player Griffith Olinde.
On Thursday, Olinde was named the Rookie of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association (NCBWA).
Olinde, who was named AMC Player of the Week on Monday, had a phenomenal weekend at the Pete Benza Festival Baseball tournament last weekend.
Olinde went 10 of 17 at the plate with a double, four home runs and 13 RBI while posting a 1.353 slugging percentage.
His weekend began with a walk-off inside the park three-run home run on Friday and ended with a 5 for 5, including a home run and five RBI on Saturday.
Olinde and the Mustangs will be playing at Benton High School this weekend with further details to be released as we get them.
