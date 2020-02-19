The Southland Conference announced its second softball weekly pitcher of the week and player of the week honors Tuesday.
After solid performances in the circle this past week, Jordan Johnson was named the SLC Pitcher of the Week.
Johnson picked up her first complete-game shutout of the season against Middle Tennessee and improved to 1-2 on the year.
She recorded two strikeouts and scattered four hits against Akron.
Johnson got the win against South Dakota as she went four innings and struck out one batter as she improved to 2-2 on the year.
She pitched a total of 11.1 innings with four strikeouts and only one walk, and scattered seven hits in three appearances.
UCA returns to action Feb. 21, as it hosts the Michelle Short Memorial Classic at 4:15 p.m.
