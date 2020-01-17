John Newberry continued his preparation for his first season as head coach of UCA Volleyball on Thursday as he named Lexi MacLean to his coaching staff as assistant coach.
MacLean, a Frisco, Texas, native, will join Central Arkansas after spending 2019 at the University of Arkansas with the Razorbacks volleyball program as a graduate assistant.
"Before this job opportunity happened, I've always had my eye on specific people that I've come in contact with – whether they were high-caliber type athletes that had interest in coaching or somebody I worked with at camps," Newberry said. "I had a small list of people that I knew would fit in well with me and Marissa (Collins) and what we want to accomplish here. Lexi was definitely one of the few people at the top of my list."
MacLean graduated from Texas Christian University in 2019 with a communications degree and minor in sociology.
She served various roles on both offense and defense during her four-year collegiate career and spent her first two years at Arizona State before transferring to TCU for the final two seasons.
She finished with 564 kills, 43 service aces and 672 digs, including a team-high 339 digs for 3.32 per set during her senior year in a Horned Frogs uniform.
"I think playing different positions allows you to see the game in different ways and allows me to help in more than one position," MacLean said. "John talked about how he wanted all of us as a coaching staff to move around and help a bunch of different positions. Me being able to come in and add to it is exciting."
Newberry viewed MacLean as a "go-getter" and someone who will bring new expertise to the coaching staff.
"Lexi is someone who is confident, can communicate very well and one who can relate to the girls," Newberry said. "She's someone who is trained at a high level at the middle blocker position and played collegiately at the outside hitter and libero position.
"She'll primarily work with front row defense (blocking) and be involved with the blocking schematics and technique. For recruiting, she's extremely personable. I expect her to get on the phone immediately with recruits and identify talent to possibly bring here."
Even though MacLean was in the process of obtaining her master's degree from U of A, she said that the open communication with Newberry and appeal of Conway drew her away from Fayetteville.
"Two things that John touched on when we talked was how open and honest communication was what they (coaching staff) were huge on. It was super easy to talk to Marissa on the phone before I came," MacLean said. "When I visited, it was such a 'homey' feel and I fell in love with it. The people here are so nice."
MacLean will get her first real opportunity with the Sugar Bears to coach after serving in a more reserved role with the Razorbacks last year.
She is both hopeful and excited to get started.
"I just got done playing and should be able to relate to the girls and help them increase their volleyball IQ's. I've learned a lot through my college experience and from those I've played for," MacLean said. "Although I'm young, I am super passionate about this and am going to work my butt off and do everything I can to help this program be better."
