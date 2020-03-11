After picking up back-to-back wins in the Farris Center last week in her final two games, Central Arkansas senior guard Taylor Sells grabbed a pair of honors to wrap up her career as she was voted to the All-Southland Conference teams and the league's All-Defensive team, the conference office announced on Tuesday.
Sells, a Tulsa, Oklahoma, native, was selected to the All-Southland Third Team and was named to the five-member All-Defensive team for the second time in her career, having also garnered that accolade in 2018 as a sophomore.
Sells led the Sugar Bears this season in scoring, assists, steals, free throws made, games started and minutes played, and was third on the team in rebounds.
She finished the year averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while starting all 29 games and averaging 33.1 minutes – tied for the fourth-most minutes per game in a season in the program's Division I era.
The senior ranked sixth in the Southland in steals, seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio, was 16th in free throw percentage and 17th in field goal percentage during the conference season.
She was one of only three players in the Southland to average at least 10 points, four rebounds and three assists during league play.
Sells also garnered Southland All-Defensive honors for the second time, becoming the first player in program history to earn that distinction.
Sells becomes the Sugar Bears' 19th All-Southland selection and the program's seventh Southland All-Defensive honoree, and gives the Sugar Bears representation on the All-Conference teams for the 10th straight year and the All-Defensive team for the fifth consecutive season.
Nonoyama named SLC Player of the Week
After a perfect 4-0 weekend and two sweeps at the No. 2 court, the league office announced that sophomore Fuka Nonoyama was named women's tennis Southland Conference Player of the Week.
Nonoyama earned the award after playing a vital role in the Bears' 2-0 SLC weekend against New Orleans and Nicholls.
This marks the first time in Nonoyama's young career to receive the award and second straight week that it went to Central Arkansas as fellow sophomore Chunxi Xin received the honor last week.
Nonoyama's impressive weekend started Friday as she was a key cog in the Bears' narrow 4-3 win over the Privateers.
Her day began at the top court in doubles play as she and Xin continued their dominance together and won 6-2 to jumpstart Central Arkansas taking its seventh straight doubles point.
Nonoyama then took her talents to the No. 2 court in singles play and handled sophomore Salma Abdelrahim 6-4, 6-1 to secure a pivotal point for her team.
Just two days later, Nonoyama continued her weekend tear against the Colonels as she and Xin blanked Nicholls' top pairing 6-0 for their eleventh straight doubles win.
Their 12-1 mark at the top court leads all SLC pairings with the second-place team at eight wins.
After a convincing doubles win, Nonoyama went to her usual post in singles play at the No. 2 and swept freshman Simona Maksimovic 6-2, 6-0 to improve to a team-best 10-2 mark.
CBC’s Allen, Coates selected to AMC All-Conference Teams
The American Midwest Conference women's basketball all-conference teams were announced Tuesday and two Central Baptist College Lady Mustangs were honored.
Holly Allen and Grace Coates were selected for their performances this season.
Allen earned third-team honors after leading the Lady Mustangs in points scored (352), assists (71), minutes (963), minutes per game (33.2), made field goals (123) and made threes (64).
This is the second straight AMC honor for her, as she was an honorable mention selection last year.
Coates was selected to the honorable mention team.
She led CBC in points per game (12.4) and played 442 minutes in 17 games played this season.
