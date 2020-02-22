I don’t believe I’m in the minority — at least in this area — but I wish there were more in-state competition between our higher education institutions.
I believe in-state competition creates a lot of fun for fans and it brings bragging rights for players.
UCA and their fans have experienced this in past years with the Bears football team beating Arkansas State in 2016; the football team beating Western Kentucky and the Arkansas Razorbacks losing to that same WKU team in 2019; the numerous competitions between UCA and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock; and several games against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
Finally, the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville has started to open up in-state competition, but has not gone further than playing schools outside of the University of Arkansas system.
At a Wednesday Kiwanis meeting, UCA athletic director Brad Teague talked about the upcoming football schedule, but the impact of playing the Arkansas State Red Wolves in football.
“This coming year, we play at Missouri,” he said. “In 2021, we go back to Jonesboro to play Arkansas State. In 2022, we go to Oxford, Mississippi, to play Ole Miss. In 2023, we go to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to play Oklahoma State and then back to Jonesboro to play Arkansas State. We would love to play Arkansas State every year. It makes a lot of sense for us. It brings a lot of publicity. We can’t beat them every time, but it was fun to beat them in 2016. They want to play us now that we have beaten them.
“Back when I was trying to schedule the game in 2016, their AD Terry Mohajir was like, ‘We’ll play you in 2016, but we may not play anymore FCS programs. We’re not really sure.’ This was back in 2012 when we were talking. I said, ‘OK. We’re open in 2016, ‘18 and ‘19 and ‘20, so if you want to play us then.’ He said, ‘nah, we’re good.’ Immediately after we beat them postgame on the field, he asked if we could play next year and asked about other years. He called me the other day and said, ‘You’re harder to schedule than Notre Dame.’”
The Red Wolves were probably looking for a one-and-done situation, but after UCA beat them in that game four years ago, it sparked a desire for competition.
It gave UCA bragging rights to the tune of being better than Arkansas State that and perhaps that season.
I believe that is healthy for competition, and it breeds a bad taste for those institutions that won’t schedule in-state games.
It not only is good for competition, but I believe it helps the state as a whole.
Many get upset that the UCA program across the board does not get recognized at the state level often.
There are people that do a good job of giving UCA the credit it deserves, like 103.7’s Justin Acri and RJ Hawk, but both of those guys do work with the university.
But, there can be a bit of obliviousness from other state guys.
Just the other day, the Drivetime Sports guys from the Buzz talked about how UCA and Arkansas State were beginning baseball games.
They failed to mention that UCA was as well, along with other in-state institutions.
But, if Arkansas opened up and played UCA or Arkansas State, that would help bring more exposure to the state.
Both Louisiana State University and the University of Missouri have played in-state schools before even though the competition was not at the same level.
If we truly want Arkansas sports to succeed, I believe in-state competition is what is needed.
We can look at the establishment of the I-40 Governor’s Showdown to see how to do in-state competition.
I know several UCA fans enjoy that, and I’m sure Little Rock fans do as well.
I am hoping that one day, the University of Arkansas will continue to open their in-state competition.
