FRISCO, Texas – After a perfect 4-0 performance that ignited the Bears to a perfect 2-0 start in SLC play, sophomore Chunxi Xin was named women's tennis Southland Conference Player of the Week by the league office Tuesday.
Xin earned the recognition for the third time of her young career after flawless showings at the No. 1 spot in both singles and doubles play along with sophomore teammate Fuka Nonoyama.
The reigning SLC Freshman of the Year's weekend started against the Lamar Cardinals as she and Nonoyama took down Lamar's top senior pairing to jumpstart Central Arkansas securing the doubles point.
In singles play, Xin was able to secure the match win for the Bears as she snapped senior Jasmin Buchta's three-game winning streak and won 7-6, 7-6.
Just two days later against the Texas A&M – Corpus Christi Islanders, Xin and Nonoyama stormed by the Islanders' top pairing of week three SLC Player of the Week junior Kei Kato and freshman Emma Honore 6-1 to win their ninth straight and improve to a SLC-best 10-2 record.
In singles play, Xin was able to secure a Bears win for the second time in a row as she won her fifth straight at the top spot with a gritty 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 win over sophomore Mariya Shumeika to improve to 7-3.
Xin will look to keep both winning streaks intact this weekend as she and the Bears will welcome the New Orleans Privateers and Colonels of Nicholls State to the UCA Tennis Courts.
