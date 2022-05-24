The University of Central Arkansas will not renew the contract of head track and cross country coach Beau Theriot, according to director of athletics Brad Teague.
Theriot has been on the UCA coaching staff since 2007, was associate head coach beginning in 2012 and took over the men's and women's programs when coach Richard Martin retired in the spring of 2020.
"I want to thank coach Theriot for his years of service to our program,” Teague said. "But as I reviewed our overall program, I felt there was not enough growth and it was time for a change in leadership.”
Theriot is a UCA graduate who ran cross country for the Bears.
"I am very saddened by this decision, but I will always have some great memories of UCA and all the student-athletes who have passed through over the years as well as all the great staff members and faculty that I have had the pleasure of working with,” Theriot said.
"It's been a dream to do what I love for the past 15 years at UCA with the last two years as head coach, and I'm very thankful for the time I had here. Although I wasn't quite ready to say goodbye, this program has a foundation that I am and alway will be proud of.”
A national search for a replacement will begin immediately, said Teague.
