The Central Arkansas softball team claimed its third-consecutive Southland Conference sweep with Saturday's victory against Northwestern State.
The Bears extended their winning streak to nine games.
Kaylyn Shepherd produced what turned out to be the game winner with her three-run homer.
UCA improved to 22-10 overall and 10-2 in the SLC, while NSU fell to 15-11 overall and 9-3 in the Southland.
The Bears' pitching staff combined for a one-hitter.
UCA returns to the road for two games in Mississippi on back-to-back days.
On April 6, the Bears will battle Ole Miss in Oxford, before they make the trip over to Starkville on Wednesday for a contest with Mississippi State.
First pitch for Tuesday is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
The Central Arkansas women's soccer team fell 3-2 in a tightly contested Southland Conference match against Abilene Christian University.
UCA got goals from Gracie Hair in the 12th minute and another by Emily Wissel-Littman on an assist by Alyssa Aultman, but those two goals weren’t enough to knock off ACU.
The Bears sit in ninth place, just a single point outside of a playoff spot going into the final match day.
The Bears host Northwestern State on Friday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
The Central Arkansas men's soccer team hosted the Bears of Missouri State on April 3.
The match ended with Missouri State taking home a win 2-1.
UCA’s lone goal was scored in the eighth minute by Ole Kjoerholt on an assist by Bradyn Knutson.
The Bears season has wrapped up but will return in the fall.
Beach Volleyball
The Central Arkansas beach volleyball team honored its seniors on the final day of the Beach Bear Invitational on the Beach Bear Sand Courts on Saturday.
The Beach Bears collected two victories on the day as they knocked off North Alabama (9-8), 4-1, and Hendrix (2-9), 5-0. UCA improved to 14-8 on the season.
The Beach Bears return to the courts Friday for day one of the Battle on the Bayou hosted by LSU.
UCA opens the tournament against Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Tennis
The University of Central Arkansas cruised against Northwestern State as they increased its match-winning streak to three.
The Bears claimed both of the doubles matches played and won four of the six singles matches in the 5-2 route against the Lady Demons.
Up next, the Bears will stay home as they host Abilene Christian at a to-be-announced time on April 9 in the UCA Tennis Courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.