Two Missouri State grand slams were too much for Central Arkansas baseball to overcome in a 15-9 loss on Sunday afternoon at Bear Stadium.
The visiting Bears (5-3) got grand slams in the first and fourth innings to stake themselves to a 12-4 lead.
UCA (3-4) fought back late, scoring five runs over the final three innings to set the final.
MSU out-hit UCA 13-6 but the home Bears took advantage of 12 walks and four hit batters to somewhat close the gap.
MSU reliever Logan Wiley got the victory with 4.1 innings of relief. UCA reliever Tyler Cleveland allowed six runs in 2.2 innings, but only on earned, to take the loss.
UCA, which was coming off its own lopsided victory, 19-2 over Tarleton State on Saturday, opens Southland Conference play Friday at home against Abilene Christian at 6 p.m. at Bear Stadium.
Softball
The Central Arkansas softball team was back on the diamond for the final day of the Adam Brown Memorial Shamrock Classic on Saturday.
The Bears completed the perfect weekend and improved to 11-7 on the season with an 8-0 victory over UAPB (0-6), followed by an 11-0 win against Western Michigan (2-4).
UCA improved to 4-0 on the weekend behind outstanding pitching and an offensive outburst.
The Bears compiled 19 runs on 25 hits across the two games and the pitching stuff surrendered just three hits.
The Bears return to Farris Field for a Monday contest with Lyon College at 4 p.m.
It will be the first time in program history that a head coach at UCA has coached against his or her child as a head coach for an opposing team.
Women’s Soccer
The Central Arkansas women's soccer team lost 4-1 on Sunday to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
The Bears put more shots on goal than the Islanders but were unable to finish the chances.
The Bears host Sam Houston March 12 at the Bill Stephens Complex. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
The Central Arkansas beach volleyball team returned to action for day two of the Horned Frog Challenge with matches against No. 13 FIU and UAB.
The Beach Bears finished the day 0-2 and fell to 5-4 on the season. Despite the record, UCA came away with some valuable experience having played against two Top-25 teams over the course of the weekend.
UCA returns to the courts March 12 for the ULM Beach Invitational. The Beach Bears open play against Southeastern Louisiana with first serves coming at 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
The University of Central Arkansas fell short of claiming its second straight conference match as it lost 4-3.
The Bears claimed two of the three doubles matches but couldn't muster the same strength in singles as they dropped the road contest against New Orleans.
Up next, the Bears come home after the short road trip as they have McNeese and Southeastern Louisiana scheduled for this coming weekend. UCA will face the Cowgirls on Friday and the Lady Lions on Sunday.
