Central Arkansas volleyball finished out the nonconference schedule as it dropped the final match of the Redhawks Invitational, 3-0.
The Sugar Bears could not rally when they were down as they fell in three straight sets to the hometown Southeast Missouri State squad.
While the team could never find its rhythm enough to overcome the Redhawks, numerous athletes had that rhythm flowing.
Senior Lexi Miller was one of them as she posted ten kills on a .292 hitting percentage.
Along with her success day, she was awarded for her overall efforts as she was put on the Redhawks Invitational All-Tournament Team.
Another Sugar Bear with a massive day was junior Anna Williams. Williams posted 29 assists, four digs, and three kills on a .400 day.
Up next the Sugar Bears will compete in the ASUN Crossover as they start with North Florida at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 in Jacksonville, Alabama.
Men’s Soccer
The Central Arkansas men's soccer team defeated North Florida 1-0 in its ASUN Conference Opener on Saturday night.
Vicent Abaso's lone goal was the sealer in the sixth minute.
The Bears battled it out for the first five minutes with North Florida, but the tide would swing in favor of UCA when Vicent Abaso swung a high, looping ball in from the corner kick.
The ball hit off the back post and hit an UNF defender before falling into the net. The sides exchanged opportunities with Alberto Suarez and Edoardo Merci both coming close for the Bears, but nothing changed the score-line.
Central Arkansas had their chances limited in the second half, but the back-line of Alberto Suarez, Ole Kjoerholt, and Rowan Laufer, alongside Zach Schawl kept North Florida from getting any true chances that threatened the Bears lead.
Both Karim Diao and Ruben Gill had shots, but neither fell on target. UNF finished with zero shots on target, while the Bears only had the one from Abaso.
The Bears are back in action in another non-conference match away to Saint Louis on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Missouri.
Cross Country
The University of Central Arkansas Bears traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Commodore Classic on Friday. The Bears placed sixth in the women's race and sixth in the men's. For the women's team, Sara Steimel led the pack and Thomas Cain led the men's team.
Sara Steimel placed 19th with a time of 17:53.8.
Thomas Cain finished in 21st with a time of 25:27.1.
Tennis
Central Arkansas tennis had a successful weekend during its home tournament as it tallied 12 single wins and nine doubles victories.
The Bears had one top finish and three second-place finishes in terms of singles. They claimed one top finish, two second-place finishes, and one unfinished championship bracket from the doubles side.
UCA, in this 10-team tournament, had tons of success as it was one of the top teams in the Invitational.
No one player was more impressive than sophomore Maja Gledic, though, as she claimed championship honors in both singles play (Flight 5) and doubles with her partner sophomore Jaeun Lee (Flight 3D). In their doubles bout, the pairing outscored their opponents 18-5, while Gledic did a similar thing in the singles semi-finals and finals as she outscored her competition 24-6.
