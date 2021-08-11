ATLANTA, Georgia — The ASUN Conference announced Wednesday the preseason voting results for the upcoming volleyball season.
In those results, the University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears were selected to finish eighth in their inaugural season in the ASUN.
The ASUN coaches decide upon the preseason voting as they determine the projected standings for the year.
The Sugar Bears were selected eighth out of 12 teams with 64 points for their first appearance on the ballot.
UCA was selected second amongst new members to the conference as Jacksonville State claimed the top honor at No. 5.
Florida Gulf Coast was given the top spot as they received 133 total points and five first-place votes.
Another new addition to the ASUN, Eastern Kentucky, claimed the bottom spot with 31 total points.
"We are not sure what to expect for what each of our conference opponents look like,” coach John Newberry said. “I do know that we definitely have things to prove for ourselves. Our expectation is to always be on top."
Preseason Player of the Year: Erin Shomaker, FGCU
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Rocio Moro, North Florida
Preseason Setter of the Year: Chelsey Lockey, FGCU
Preseason All-Conference Team
OH Erin Shomaker, FGCU Jr.
OH Lauren Chastang, Kennesaw State Sr.
S Chelsey Lockey, FGCU Sr.
L Lena Kindermann, Jacksonville State Sr.
S Delaney Dilfer, Lipscomb So.
MB Meg Mersman, Lipscomb So.
OH Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana, North Florida Gr.
Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll
1. FGCU (5) 133
2. Lipscomb (5) 128
3. Kennesaw State 108
4. North Florida (1) 103
5. Jacksonville State 94
6. Liberty 85
7. Stetson 71
8. Central Arkansas 64
9. Bellarmine 46
10. Jacksonville 41
11. North Alabama (1) 32
12. Eastern Kentucky 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.