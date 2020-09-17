With the home opener for University of Central Arkansas football just more than a week away, the athletic department would like to share some new COVID-19 related policies and procedures for the 2020 season relating to Game Day on "The Stripes."
Capacity at First Security Field at Estes Stadium will be limited to 2,000 fans.
Masks will be required at all times. Please adhere to stadium signage and social distancing guidelines.
Attendance restrictions will limit the number of reserved seating and general admission tickets available for the home games in Estes Stadium this season.
Current season ticket holders and Purple Circle donors who qualify for priority seating benefits will be granted first access at the available ticket allotment beginning Monday of game week and lasting through the close of business Wednesday prior to the game.
The general public will receive access to the remaining allotment of tickets beginning Thursday of each game week.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Athletic Ticket Office at the northwest corner of Estes Stadium (Noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday), by calling (501) 852-2234, or by visiting ucasports.com/tickets.
Game Day tickets will be sold if available.
Due to a limited number of tickets available for each game, annual passes such as Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) and UCA Lifetime Lettermen passes will not be honored during the 2020 season.
UCA Faculty and Staff will be allowed a maximum of 4 complimentary tickets to each home game (proof of UCA ID required).
These tickets can be picked up on the Thursday prior to the game during X-Period at the UCA Student Center, or by visiting the Athletic Ticket Office at the northwest corner of Estes Stadium.
UCA students will need a ticket to enter home football games this season, and will be able to pick up their ticket on the Tuesday prior to the game during X-Period at the UCA Student Center.
Students will be allowed one ticket per UCA ID.
Student guest tickets can be purchased for $10/ticket through the Athletic Ticket Office at the northwest corner of Estes Stadium, or by calling (501) 852-2234.
UCA Athletics will be moving to a mobile preferred ticket delivery method this season to ensure a safe, convenient way for ticket delivery and improve the fan experience at Estes Stadium.
All fans purchasing a ticket will have the option to choose between a mobile or printed ticket.
The UCA Athletic Ticket Office will also be transitioning to cashless transactions only in order to ensure the safety of our fans and staff.
For more information on these processes, please contact the UCA Athletic Ticket Office at (501) 852-2234.
Only Lot 1 parking passes will be distributed to donors who qualify for parking benefits at the Director's Circle giving level.
Lots 1 and 2 will be cleared the night before home football games. Lot 2 will be open to all fans, and will be filled on a first come, first-served basis.
Lot 3 will remain open to allow for student parking and additional parking on game day. (See map for parking lot locations)
Traditional tailgating on Bruce Street will not be permitted on game day per Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the traditional Bear Walk down Bruce Street will not take place during the 2020 season.
All gates will be open at First Security Field at Estes Stadium, beginning two hours prior to kickoff.
Signage will indicate traffic flow for fans entering and exiting the stadium.
