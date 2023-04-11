After a weekend of clutch plays, junior shortstop Madi Young was named the ASUN Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. It marks the first award for the infielder, who joined the Bears this season from Butler Community College.
Young hit .600 over the weekend against Florida Gulf Coast, helping the Bears sweep the Eagles for their third conference sweep of the year. Of her six hits, two were for extra bases, with a double and a home run to her name as well. They marked the seventh and eighth extra base hits for Young, who is third on the team with 45 total bases this season.
The remarkable part of her weekend wasn’t just her eye-popping stats, however, it was the weight of the moments in which she delivered. In game one, the Bears went into the home half of the sixth inning needing two runs to clinch a run-rule win over the Eagles, and Young delivered a two-run home run to seal the deal. Then in game two, the stakes were way higher: a tie game in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on first and second, the Derby, Kan., native zipped a single to right field, giving Tremere Harris plenty of time to sprint home from second.
The two walk offs were doubly important for Central Arkansas because FGCU was one of two teams to beat the Bears in a best-of-three series last year, and because of Young, Central Arkansas avenged both series losses this year. The FGCU series gave young five RBI, which moved her to second on the team in RBI in conference games.
Young’s award is the third of the season for the Bears, who have had three different winners in 2023. She joins Kayla Beaver and Harris as winners of a weekly award this season.
