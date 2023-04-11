x

Central Arkansas softball player Madi Young is the ASUN Player of the Week.

 Shane Cossey / UCA Sports Information

After a weekend of clutch plays, junior shortstop Madi Young was named the ASUN Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. It marks the first award for the infielder, who joined the Bears this season from Butler Community College.

Young hit .600 over the weekend against Florida Gulf Coast, helping the Bears sweep the Eagles for their third conference sweep of the year. Of her six hits, two were for extra bases, with a double and a home run to her name as well. They marked the seventh and eighth extra base hits for Young, who is third on the team with 45 total bases this season.

(0) comments

