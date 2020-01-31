The University of Central Arkansas Bears football coaching staff will unveil its newest signing class on National Signing Day (Feb. 5) at a reception presented by First Security Bank at UCA Downtown.
UCA head coach Nathan Brown and his coaching staff will discuss the newest Bears and show video highlights of the Class of 2020.
The reception, free and open to the public, will begin at 5 p.m.
The Bears, who had the sixth-best FCS recruiting class in the nation a year ago according to 247Sports.com, are coming off a co-Southland Conference championship and their third FCS Playoff appearance in the past four years.
They drew a national seed (No. 8) for the second time and hosted Illinois State in the second round of the playoffs on "The Stripes" at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
UCA has gone 35-14 over the past four years with a pair of Southland Conference titles.
The Bears return 18 starters on offense and defense, as well as two more on special teams, including one of the best receiving corps in the nation.
Seven All-SLC players return for the Bears, along with three key players who missed all of the 2019 season with injuries.
UCA opens the 2020 season on Aug. 29 against Austin Peay in the showcase Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.