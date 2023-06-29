Issakha Niang is the latest student-athlete to join the University of Central Arkansas men's basketball program.
Niang is a 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward who comes to UCA from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
"I'm very excited about Issa becoming a part of our program," said UCA head coach Anthony Boone. "He's a very exciting player on both ends of the floor. Issa's energy and athleticism will provide a big boost for us, and his versatility at his size will be very useful."
Niang, who has a 7-foot-2 wingspan, is from Dakar, Senegal. He averaged 5.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots (83 total) last season for the Panthers.
"Issa is a great pickup for Coach Boone and the Central Arkansas staff," said Ellsworth head coach Bryan Bender. "They did a great job, especially (assistant coach) Brock Widders, on creating an expedited relationship with him and made him feel extremely wanted. Issa was a huge part of flipping our program around and establishing a culture in my first year at Ellsworth. He was a crowd favorite with his electrifying dunks, shot blocking ability, and high energy when on the floor.
"They are getting a high-character young man who will have an immediate impact on the floor and in the community."
