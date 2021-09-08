Alberto Suarez, the senior captain for Central Arkansas, was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the ASUN after his performances in their two matches over the weekend.
Suarez scored two goals in two games from his center-back position while also keeping a clean sheet in both matches.
The captain's goals proved to be the game-winner as both matches ended in a 1-0 victory for the Bears who knocked off Elon and UAB.
Women’s Soccer
The ASUN conference announced its weekly awards for Player of the Week and Defender of the Week on Tuesday.
Emma Hawkins earned Player of the Week after putting together stellar performances in the week's two matches.
Hawkins led the team with seven points, with three goals and an assist.
She put two of the three goals in the back of the net against Tulsa and added an assist on the other goal.
She scored the first goal of the match against ORU.
She has been able to find the back of the net in three consecutive matches.
The Bears return to the pitch Friday for a match with Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Conway.
Women’s Golf
Natasha Vincent and the Central Arkansas women's golf team announced the schedule for the 2021-22 slate Tuesday.
The Bears open the 2021-22 campaign Sept. 12, at the Golfweek Fall Challenge. The tournament will be played at the Caledonia Country Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
After a week off, UCA returns to the course for the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Wolcott, Colorado, at the Red Sky Ranch.
The Bears will compete in two tournaments in October. From Oct. 18-20, Central Arkansas will be at the Ozarks National Golf Club in Branson, Missouri, for the Ozark National Invitational.
UCA will take part in the Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Governor's I-40 Showdown on Oct. 24-26 for the Little Rock Golf Classic at the Diamante Country Club.
After three months off, Central Arkansas begins 2022 at the Tchefuncta Invitational at the Tchefuncta Country Club in Covington, Louisiana, on Feb. 21-22.
The Bears begin March with the UNF Collegiate Invitational at the Jacksonville Golf and Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 7-8.
UCA travels to Gulf Shores, Alabama, for the Beach Bash at the Gulf Shores Golf Club on March 20-22.
On March 27-29, Central Arkansas will compete in the Chattanooga Classic at the Council Fire Country Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
UCA will participate in the Brickyard Collegiate at the Brickyard Golf Club in Macon, Georgia, on April 4-5 and it will be the last tournament of the regular season.
Central Arkansas will compete for the first time at ASUN Championships on April 17-19 at Kinderlou Forest in Valdosta, Georgia.
