After a stellar senior campaign, senior striker Niklas Brodacki was named to the All-Southeast Region team from the United Soccer Coaches.
The Norrkoping, Sweeden, native capped off a career that consisted of a program record 50 career goals, a program-best three conference player of the year honors (two in the MVC, one in the Sun Belt Conference) and three MVC Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Brodacki will look to continue his soccer career on the professional level and will participate in a combine hosted in Las Vegas in the near future.
:Dickinson named SLC All-Academic Second Team
University of Central Arkansas junior Hadley Dickinson was named to the Southland Conference All-Academic Second Team, as announced by the league office.
A native of Cabot, Dickinson has been named to the Southland Conference All-Academic Team for the second consecutive season, following a first-team selection in 2018.
Dickinson has a 3.35 GPA, while pursuing a degree in marketing.
Dickinson had a successful 2019 campaign where she racked up over 1,300 minutes, while scoring the team's second-best four goals from her central midfield role.
She also added a team's second-best three assists on the season, giving her a total 11 points.
"We are proud of Hadley and the way she represents our program both on the field and in the classroom," UCA head coach Jeremy Bishop said. "With this recognition, she represents the large number of student-athletes in our program that also do an excellent job in these areas as well.
"We anticipate this academic semester to be like the semesters we've had for the past several years, with a team GPA at or above a 3.5 and several 4.0s."
Southland Conference All-Academic Teams are voted on by a head coach, sports information director and academic/compliance staff member from each school.
Student-Athletes of the Year are voted on by an awards committee which consists of one administrator from each member school.
Voting for one's own athletes is not permitted.
To be eligible for all-academic distinction, an athlete must hold a minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA throughout the semester prior to the sport's championship, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating school prior to the current season, and participated in at least 50% of the team's competitions during the most recently completed season.
