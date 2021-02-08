The Central Arkansas Bears played top notch soccer in their 2-1 victory over the Roos of Kansas City. The Bears, led by freshman Rubyn Singh Gill's two goals off set pieces, won a crucial match to move to 4-6-1 over the fall and this spring.
The Bears set up in a similar 5-4-1, with two wing backs and a compact midfield carried possession and had major chances over their counterpart.
The match started slow on the frozen ground, but soon saw things liven up when a challenge was put in on Edoardo Merci who would have to leave the pitch, but be able to return just a few minutes later.
The Roos from Kansas City had the first chance of the match in the 10th minute when Zach Schawl was called into action making the save. The Bears responded when Rowan Laufer fired a ball towards goal, taking a deflection and forcing the Kansas City goalkeeper into a difficult save.
Central Arkansas took advantage of dominating the play when Edoardo Merci sent a lovely cross into the box, which was tucked away by Rubyn Singh Gill.
The Roos of Kansas City were issued two yellow cards shortly after Gill's goal which allowed the Bears to gain more momentum up to halftime. Ilya Busaev made a goal saving tackle late into the first half, which kept the Roos out of the first 45 minutes.
The Bears controlled the start of the second half with major pressure including a shot on target from Katsuyoshi Kimishima which was saved. A quick counter attack by Ilya Busaev led to a corner kick which was swung in by Edoardo Merci. After a few heads went up, the ball fell kindly to Rowan Laufer who laid it off to a wide open Rubyn Singh Gill who finished the move with a right footed shot into the bottom left corner. Gill's second goal doubled the Bears advantage early in the second half.
The Bears first booking came in the 64th minute when Bradyn Knutson made a 50/50 tackle just a little late and was called for a foul. Kansas City drew one back just a few minutes later after the ball was failed to be cleared by the Bears and toe-poked in by a Kansas City forward.
The Bears saw out the final minutes of the full 90 with solid defensive play by the entire Central Arkansas team.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The Central Arkansas Bears put five goals past the Golden Eagles of ORU on Friday night, scoring two goals in the first half before running away with the match in the second half.
Coach Jeremy Bishop's side came into the match with a lighter roster than normal, but expected nothing less than what was delivered. Continuing in the 4-5-1 formation Bishop has used in the past, the Bears bettered their opponent in every way throughout the match.
It was not the quickest start by the Bears, but once the ball got rolling, there was no stopping it.
Neither team could get anything going in the first 10 minutes. The match soon had life when Abby Gibson fired a shot just high of the goal in the 14th minute. A minute later, Emily Wissel-Littmann, who was starting her fourth match as a Bear, sent a low driven shot to goal, but it was saved.
The Bears got on the scoresheet when Zoe Van de Cloot hit a low driven ball into the bottom right corner from a Sydney Brough cross in the 22nd minute. Just a minute later, Emma Hawkins scored an unassisted goal after beating two defenders to find the back of the net to double the lead.
Brooke Franklin and Alyssa Fason both narrowly missed chances late into the half, both were looking for their first in UCA colors.
ORU was the quickest out of the gate in the second half, when the Golden Eagles scored in the 52nd minute to make it 2-1. The Bears responded just six minutes later when Laurel Landry scored on a first time strike from just outside the 18-yard box after Morgan Rollow laid the ball back to her feet off a corner.
ORU grabbed their second goal of the match after a half-volley from 24 yards out found its way over Reagan McCombs' head. McCombs held her ground after, making a wonderful save to her right just a few seconds after the ensuing kick off. The Bears struck back to double their advantage when Alyssa Fason finished a rebound from a Hawkins shot in the 75th minute, her first UCA career goal.
The Bears would have many chances following the fourth goal, but the fifth came in the 80th minute when Taylor Lassiter scored her first for the Bears. Lassiter hit a low driven ball into the bottom corner off a pass from Sydney Brough.
TENNIS
The University of Central Arkansas tennis program excelled Saturday as they picked up two significant victories in the doubleheader.
The Bears continued their recent hot streak as they grabbed victories against Southeast Missouri State, 4-3, and in-state rival Arkansas State, 4-1, at the College Tennis Showcase.
Up next, the Bears hope to continue their winning streak as they head to Murray, Kentucky, for another weekend doubleheader. UCA starts this doubleheader against the home team, Murray State, before finishing off with Lipscomb University. First serve for these matchups begin at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Bennie Purcell Tennis Courts.
