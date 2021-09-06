The Central Arkansas men's soccer team defeated UAB 1-0 in the final match of the Soccer for the Cure Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama.
The result comes after the Bears won their opening game of the Invitational.
Alberto Suarez took the first chance of the match in the eighth minute, but put his shot high. The Bears continued to put pressure on UAB until Edoardo Merci played a ball right to Suarez who tucked away the opportunity and gave the Bears the early lead in the 26th minute.
The goal gave Suarez his fourth goal in four games.
Just three minutes later Jonathan Randall nearly opened his account for UCA, but his shot fell right into the University of Alabama at Birmingham goalkeeper's hands.
The Bears had their opportunities to double their advantage in the second half through Merci, Pablo Azcona, and Mathias Bendiksen, but none could find the back of the net.
The Blazers of UAB forced Central Arkansas to play much more defensive, but Zach Schawl and the defense held strong and kept UAB from having good chances to threaten the lead.
The Bears stay on the road as they take on Missouri State on Sept. 8, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
The Central Arkansas women's soccer team returned to the pitch on Sunday for a non-conference matchup with the Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles. Three Bears found the back of the net to secure the 3-1 victory. With the win, UCA improves to 2-4 on the season, while ORU falls to 2-3-1.
Morgan Rollow and the Bears came out of the gates swinging, as she put a shot on net, but the ORU keeper made the stop. At the three-minute mark, Emma Hawkins blasted a shot towards the top of the net, but the Golden Eagle goalie parried the ball just over the crossbar.
ORU put its first ball on net in the 15th minute, but Keyla Perez was there to keep the Golden Eagles off of the scoreboard.
At the 18-minute mark, Laurel Landry sent a perfect through ball into the box to find the foot of Hawkins. Hawkins wasted no time as she rocketed a shot to the lower, near post to put UCA up 1-0.
Pamela Caballeros, of ORU, found the back of the net for the equalizer at the 24-minute mark.
Landry recorded the first shot on target for the Bears in the second half and she made it count. She controlled a deflection and blasted a shot to the lower, left corner of the net to put the Bears up 2-1 at the 52-minute mark. At the 55-minute mark, Rollow sent a well-placed shot to the upper right corner just out of reach of the keeper and extended the UCA lead to 3-1.
Hawkins has now scored in three consecutive matches for UCA as she tallied her fifth on the season. Landry notched her first goal of the season and added an assist. Rollow posted her first goal of the year. Perez played the full 90 minutes in goal for the Bears and improved to 2-1 on the season. She recorded six saves in the winning effort.
Louisa Ramsauer fell to 2-3-1 on the year in net for ORU. She made four saves in Sunday's contest. Caballeros tallied her fifth goal of the season.
UCA returns to the friendly confines of the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex on Sept. 10, as the Lady Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff make the trip to Conway. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Cross Country
The University of Central Arkansas cross country team traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, for the Memphis Twilight meet Sept. 4. The men's team was led by Thomas Cain who placed 19th and the women's team was led by Sara Steimel who placed 15th.
The freshman set their personal records in their first meet and set their times to beat for the rest of the season.
Women's Results
The women's team placed eighth with a score of 195. Sara Steimel placed 15th with a time of 18:23.07. Freshman Ali Nachtigal followed close behind with a time of 19:02.27, placing 34th. Following that, Freshman Felisa Saheib placed 41st with a time of 19:10.93.
Freshman Emma Selph placed 50th with a time of 19:28.03. Marie Møller Schmidt finished 60th with a time of 19:39.86. Following that, Bekah Bostian had a time of 19:44.31 in the 63rd spot. With a time of 19:49.72, Anna Bommes placed 69th.
Anna Jeffcoat placed 86th with a time of 20:12.47. Sarah Grace Meek had a time of 20:35.98 in the 103rd spot. Trailing the pack in the 135th spot, Freshman Ashlyn Floyd had a time of 21:32.01.
Men's Results
The men's team placed fifth with a score of 148. Thomas Cain led the team with a time of 20:13.47 for the 19th spot. Alex Hanson had a time of 20:34.17 for the 31st spot. Parker Johnson followed in 33rd with a time of 20:35.92.
Hunter Henderson had a time of 20:38.87 in the 38th spot. In 40th, Tate Whaley had a time of 20:41.92. With a time of 20:47.12, Freshman Christian Tamura finished in 42nd. Freshman William Ryan-Johnson finished in 45th with a time of 20:53.36.
Following that, Simon Schneider finished in 70th with a time of 21:22.57. Philipp Haessner had a time of 21:46.45 for the 89th spot. With a time of 21:51.62, Freshman River Hill finished in 94th. Following that, Niklas Iking had a time of 21:56.33 for the 98th spot. Jesse Applewhite finished in 107th with a time of 22:10.03.
In 119th, Freshman Jackson Salsman had a time of 22:21.04. Following that, Freshman Johnny Cordero finished 129th with a time of 22:30.66. In 133rd, Brett Borchert finished 22:36.08. Trailing the pack, Freshman Tomas Thompson finished 200th with a time of 25:38.37.
