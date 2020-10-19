The Central Arkansas women's soccer team got revenge with a 2-1 win over the previously unbeaten Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sunday.
It was a fairly slow start for both teams, but the train began moving after a yellow card to Haylee Hulse in the seventh minute.
Arkansas State took the lead in the 14th minute with a goal after a few rebounds.
The rest of the first half was more competitive as the score remained 1-0.
The Bears (7-2-1) had their backs to the wall at the start of the second half and did not register a shot until the 87th minute.
Coincidentally, that shot was by Emma Hawkins who sent the ball into the back of the net to tie it up after a wonderful counter-attack. Hawkins would send the game into extra time.
An early foul in extra time gave the Bears a penalty and a chance to win the game on golden goal.
Hawkins stepped up to take the penalty before she put it right past the goalkeeper to walk off as 2-1 victors over in-state rival Arkansas State (7-1-1).
The two goals by UCA were the most allowed by ASU this season.
The Bears wrap up their fall season on the road Thursday in Springfield, Missouri, as they take on Missouri State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
The Central Arkansas men's soccer team fell 1-0 to Coastal Carolina in its conference match on Sunday.
The Bears started out strong in the first half putting multiple shots on frame within the first 15 minutes, but could not find the back of the net.
As tensions began rising, the foul count began to tick up as well. Both teams had more than ten fouls in the first half alone.
The second half was more of the same, until the 80th minute when Kasper Andersen ripped a ball toward goal, which was blocked by Coastal Carolina.
The ball fell to a wide open Edoardo Calzola who fizzed a bullet toward goal, but the shot was saved again.
Another ball fell to Jose Gonzalez, but his shot went wide of the mark.
The Bears kicked off to start extra time, and controlled the first few minutes.
A quick Coastal counter attack threatened the Central Arkansas goal.
As the first shot came in, Zach Schawl made a fantastic diving save to keep Coastal out, but the ball fell right to the feet of Coastal attacker, Marcelo Lage, to win the match on golden goal.
The Bears host Georgia State at home next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Volleyball
The University of Central Arkansas volleyball squad (2-3) put the final stamp on the fall season after two commanding victories against ULM (1-12).
The Sugar Bears continued their successful endeavors against the Warhawks, as their explosive offensive came to life after the first set finished.
UCA hit on all facets of the game as junior Madi Bowles offered up a career day for the Sugar Bears.
Bowles hit a career-high in kills (15) and tied her career-high in blocks (five).
She was not the only one that had a career day as junior Ravin Rhodes tied her career-high in blocks (six).
Senior Bailey Waddington did not break any career highs but made a significant impact with 49 assists.
UCA finished up the fall season, but it is not done yet as it starts up the spring season Feb. 4 against Houston Baptist in Southland Conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.