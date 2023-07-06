Solidifying yet another defensive position, the Central Arkansas softball team has added Emma Robertson to the depth at catcher. The Houston transfer brings a powerful swing and a strong defensive presence behind the plate to the Bears.
Robertson played two seasons at Houston, making 33 starts in 50 appearances. This past season, she found another gear inside the batter’s box, launching seven of her 17 hits beyond the fence. Her seven bombs were third on the team, as was her .554 slugging percentage.
