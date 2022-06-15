Adding to what is already an impressive roster, the Central Arkansas softball team signed utility player Morgan Curley out of Young Harris College for the 2023 season.
A three-time All-Peach Belt Conference honoree, Curley will spend her final year of eligibility in Purple and Gray, bringing a solid lefty bat and stout defense.
Curley joins the Bears after a 2022 season that saw her bat .350 and carry a slugging percentage of .701 through 43 games.
In 117 at bats, she led her team with 14 doubles and three triples, while ranking second on the team with 41 hits, seven home runs and 34 runs scored.
She also led her team with 39 RBI, with 30 walks to her name as well. For her season, she was named First-Team All-Peach Belt for the second consecutive year.
For her career at Young Harris, which included three all-conference seasons and a COVID shortened year, the utility player amassed 172 hits, 46 doubles, seven triples and 19 home runs.
One of the best hitters in school history, Curley ranks in the top-five for on base percentage (.475, second), doubles (46, second), triples (7, thirdrd), home runs (19, fourth), RBI (118, fifth) and walks (107, third).
During her time in Young Harris, Georgia, she helped the Mountain Lions win 120 games, with a third-place finish at the NCAA Division II National Championship and a Southeast Region title in 2019.
Behind the dish this past season, the Flatwoods, Kentucky, native committed five errors over her four years, fielding at a .984 percentage.
Her versatility as a defender was also evident throughout her Young Harris career, as she transitioned from the outfield to catcher during her time.
"We're excited to get someone of her talent as a grad transfer,” UCA coach Jenny Parsons said. “Morgan played for coach Kayla Lucas her first year at Young Harris, so she's coming in with some familiarity. She'll add depth to our game at multiple positions defensively and bring a powerful bat to our lineup."
Curley joins a roster that won 37 games in 2022 and took home an ASUN West title in its first season in the league.
The Bears also finished third in both the ASUN Championship and the National Invitational Softball Championship.
