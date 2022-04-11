Wrapping up a three-game ASUN series against Bellarmine (10-29, 1-11 ASUN), the Central Arkansas softball team (22-15, 7-5 ASUN) finished off the sweep against the visiting Knights with a 6-1 win on Sunday.
A pair of home runs early in the game ended up deciding Sunday's outing without much drama, as Tylar Vernon hit a three-run shot in the second inning and Jaylee Engelkes followed it up with a two-run shot in the third.
UCA’s Jordan Johnson struck out 10 in the game, ringing up 22 batters in her two starts this weekend. Earning her eighth win of the year, she raised her strikeout total to 116 while dropping her ERA to 2.43.
With the win, the Bears move to seven victories in ASUN play, moving the Bears into a tie for first place in the ASUN West with Jacksonville State.
Back on the road, Central Arkansas heads Tuesday to Missouri State, where the Bears will face another team of Bears in a midweek battle. First pitch in Springfield, Missouri, is set for 5 p.m.
Baseball
The University of Central Arkansas Bears scored three times in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday and used R.J. Pearson's RBI base hit for the final run in a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in ASUN action at Bear Stadium.
The Bears (13-16) improved to 8-4 in the ASUN West and is now tied for first place with Eastern Kentucky. UCA has won all four of its league series by a 2-1 margin.
The Gamecocks (13-16, 7-5) scored twice in the top of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie. But the Bears, facing JSU's closer A.J. Causey, sent six batters to the plate in the decisive ninth inning. Designated hitter Drew Pollum led it off with a hit by pitch. Third baseman A.J. Mendolia singled through the infield and Drew Sturgeon's sacrifice bunt moved both runners.
UCA catcher Noah Argenta followed with a single through the right side, bringing in both runners to tie it at 4-4. Argenta advanced to second base on the play. Pinch hitter Connor Flagg was intentionally walked and Trey Harris pinch ran for Argenta at second. Pearson, a senior shortstop from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, then got his first of the day, a single to right field that ended it.
UCA starter Cade Fenton went 5.1 innings, striking out six and allowing four hits and two runs. JSU starter Jake Peppers was equally as solid, lasting five innings, allowing just one hit and one run while striking out nine.
UCA plays at Little Rock on Tuesday night before traveling to Richmond, Kentucky, for an ASUN series at Eastern Kentucky that begins Thursday night.
Tennis
Central Arkansas entered into the weekend with a tough task as they traveled to the most challenging region of the ASUN for tennis. While they weren't able to escape the second leg with a victory, they made it close as they finished out the road trip with a loss against North Florida, 4-3.
Similar to their match against the Stetson, the Bears showcased a comeback late as the doubles point was the deciding factor. The Ospreys took advantage early in this dual as they swept their way through the first four points to clinch the match early. However, UCA would not go out without a fight as junior Fuka Nonoyama, senior Yada Vasupongchai and sophomore Maja Gledic claimed three straight matches to end it. Nonoyama continued her undefeated streak as she is now 7-0 in the ASUN. Gledic improved her conference record by posting two big wins on the weekend as her record in conference stands at 5-1. Vasupongchai picked up a big win for her ASUN career as this victory puts her above .500 as she currently stands at 4-3.
Next, the Bears head home for a change as they prepare for the final two regular-season matchups. UCA hosts Florida Gulf Coast at 11 a.m. Thursday and Kennesaw State at 1 p.m. Saturday, with both of these duals happening at the UCA Tennis Courts.
Track and Field
The University of Central Arkansas Bears set a few athletes to the Flames Invitational meet at Lee University.
Placing fifth, Julian Haessner broke the school record for the men's 10,000m race with a personal record time of 29:41.07. This is the first time in UCA history that an athlete has broken the 30-minute barrier.
In 14th, Philipp Haessner claimed the third-fastest time in UCA history in the 10,000m race with a personal record time of 30:13.70.
