A dominant second inning propelled the Central Arkansas softball team to a 9-0 victory over Memphis on Tuesday.
The win moves the Bears to 26-15 on the year, with two wins over Memphis this season.
Morgan Nelson and Reagan Sperling both hit home runs, while Kristen Whitehouse went 3 for 3 and scored two runs in the win.
After a clean first inning that saw catcher Tylar Vernon gun down a Memphis baserunner, the Bears kicked the offense into high gear in the second inning. Whitehouse fired off a single on the first pitch of the inning, advancing to second on a wild pitch.
Sperling went yard with a 2-1 count, scoring the opening runs of the game on her first home run of the season.
Three-straight walks to Tremere Harris, Mary Kate Brown and Jaylee Engelkes loaded the bases with two outs, putting the Tiger pitcher in a tight spot early in the game. Battling a two-strike at bat, Nelson launched a grand slam over the left field wall, breaking over the game and putting the sixth run through before the end of the second inning.
Vernon reached on a fielder's choice in the third, getting moved to second with a walk by Sperling. Advancing to third on a Jenna Wildeman fielder's choice, Vernon was finally sent home on Harris' infield single on the next at bat.
Central Arkansas capped off the run rule win in the fifth inning, scoring a pair of runs to down the Tigers early. Kylie Griffin flew around from first after an outfielder misplayed Whitehouse's deep shot to left field, scoring to put the Bears at the coveted eight-run lead. Whitehouse scored on an error by the Memphis infield, adding an insurance run to the total.
Freshman pitcher Jorde Chartrand picked up her second win in the circle after dealing a complete game, striking out four and limiting the Memphis offense to just two hits all afternoon. Nelson's grand slam marked the fourth of the season by the Bears, all four coming off the bat of a different hitter.
Next up for Central Arkansas is an ASUN series against Lipscomb this weekend. The team will honor its seniors with Senior Day on Saturday before hosting a graduation for the graduating members of the squad on Sunday.
Baseball
The Memphis Tigers made the most of their four hits Tuesday night in downing the University of Central Arkansas Bears, 3-1, in non-conference action at Bear Stadium.
The Tigers (17-16) scored single runs in the second, third and seventh innings and held the Bears to a lone run in the third to win the only meeting of the season between the teams.
UCA (16-19) was not as efficient, stranding 13 runners on base, including three in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Bears loaded the bases in the ninth against Memphis closer Dalton Kendrick, all with two outs. Connor Emmet was hit by a pitch — the sixth of the night for the Bears — and Hunter Hicks followed with a double down the left-field line. Andrew Pollum drew a walk to load them up but Kendrick got a strikeout to end it.
UCA sophomore left hander Jack Haley had his second consecutive solid start on the mound after beating Little Rock a week ago. Haley went five innings, striking out five and allowing just two hits and one earned run as UCA committed two errors. Sophomore Oliver Laufman was equally impressive out of the bullpen, tossing four innings and striking out five while also allowing two hits and one earned run.
The Bears, trailing 2-0 in the third, got their only run with two outs when shortstop R.J. Pearson, right fielder Kolby Johnson and Emmet had consecutive singles, with Emmet driving in Pearson.
Johnson finished 2 for 3 and third baseman A.J. Mendolia was 2 for 4.
The Bears return to ASUN Conference action at home this weekend, hosting the Bellarmine Knights. UCA is tied for first place in the ASUN West Division.
Women’s Golf
The ASUN women's golf championship wrapped up Tuesday, with the Bears capping off the season with a sixth-place finish. Elin Kumlin improved to 13th on the final day, rising four spots in the standings to lead the way for Central Arkansas.
Kumlin fired a 3-over 75 in all three rounds, which allowed her to climb into the top-15 by staying consistent on the course all week. Madison Holmes also finished in the top-20 after a terrific day three, jumping 11 spots after finishing the event with a 2-over 74 to end the event in a tie for 18th.
Camila Moreno finished off her all-conference second-team season with a 23rd-place finish after capping her championship with a third-round 79. Tania Nunez capped her third round with a 7-over 79 to land in 35th place in the standings. Carley Whittington came in to play a round, shooting an 82 to round out the scoring.
North Florida took home champion's honors, finishing four strokes above second place Kennesaw State. Lipscomb rounds out the top-three, edging out Eastern Kentucky in round three. Kennesaw State's Alizee Vidal claimed individual champion honors, trailed closely by teammate Bella Kil and Lipscomb's Siarra Stout.
The Bears finished their first season in the ASUN with the result, placing a pair in the top-20, with multiple golfers that competed returning next season.
