The Central Arkansas softball team returned to Tiger Park for a Tuesday doubleheader against No. 11 Louisiana State.
Lexi McClellan led the Bears with two hits on the day.
Central Arkansas fell to 3-7 on the season, while LSU improved to 7-3. The Bears fell 3-0 in game one and 2-0 in game two.
Ciara Briggs led the home half of the second with a triple off of the left field wall. Two batters later, Briggs scored on a sac fly deep in foul territory on the right field line. The Tigers held a 1-0 lead after two innings of play.
Aliyah Andrews singled to third base to start the bottom of the sixth for LSU. She stole second and moved into scoring position. Two batters later, Amanda Doyle singled through the left side and scored Andrews from third. After a walk, Georgia Clark singled through the left side and scored Akiya Thymes from second and gave LSU a 3-0 lead after six innings of play.
McClellan led the Bears at the plate with a 2 for 3 day. Hill and Tylar Vernon each added a single. Shepherd drew two of UCA's four walks.
Rio Sanchez pitched a complete game, but recorded the loss. She falls to 1-2 on the year.
She recorded three strikeouts in the six innings of work. She gave up three earned runs on four hits.
Shelby Wickersham picked up the win for LSU and improved to 2-1 on the season. She struck out six batters with four walks and scattered four hits.
Doyle, Clark and Taylor Tidwell all recorded RBI for the Tigers.
Andrews led the bottom of the first in game two for the Tigers and then stole second. Taylor Pleasants blasted a home run to left field and gave LSU the 2-0 lead.
The remainder of the game was a pitcher's duel as both Jordan Johnson and Ali Kilponen finished the rest of the game without giving up any runs.
Johnson only gave up two earned runs in the first, but settled down the remainder of the game. She struck out three batters and walked three. Wildeman, Erin Blackburn, and Jaylee Engelkes finished the game with hits.
Kilponen finished the game with 14 strikeouts and improved to 1-1 on the season. Pleasants provided the only runs with her two-run homer.
The Bears will be at home for the Michelle Short Memorial Classic, which begins Feb. 25, instead of the originally scheduled Feb. 26. UCA begins the tournament with a 9:30 a.m. contest with Omaha on Feb. 25.
Volleyball
After losing two straight, the University of Central Arkansas volleyball program is back on track as they bested McNeese in four sets.
The mixture of offensive prowess in the first set and defensive presence in the rest pushed the Sugar Bears to a four-set victory. UCA had more than a few contributors as everyone got in on the action in the victory.
On the defensive side, blocking was key as freshmen Charlie Tidwell and Macy Blackburn recorded seven assisted blocks and gained a few solo blocks. On the offensive side, the Sugar Bears youth continued to come in the clutch as sophomore Alexis Stumbough led all UCA hitters with 15 kills.
Up next, UCA comes home as it will play New Orleans at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Farris Center.
