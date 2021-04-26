The Central Arkansas softball team was back at Farris Field on Sunday with the third and final game against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.
The Bears fell to 27-17 overall and 15-6 in the Southland, while the Ladyjacks improved to 29-9 overall and 20-1 in the SLC, after SFA won Sunday's contest 6-0.
SFA managed to get two runners on in the top of the first, but Rio Sanchez was able to get out of the inning without any damage.
In the top of the third inning, the Ladyjacks collected five runs on five hits to take a 5-0 lead into the bottom half of the inning.
Reagan Sperling led off the bottom of the third with a single to left center for the Bears' first hit of the game.
Jenna Wildeman followed with a bunt single, which advanced Sperling to third. Wildeman then stole second and gave UCA runners on second and third with no outs.
The Bears were unable to capitalize after Kaylyn Shepherd drew a walk to load the bases.
The Bears threatened again in the bottom of the fourth, but stranded two runners.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Mary Kate Brown singled and Shepherd drew a walk to start the inning for UCA.
Like the fourth, the Bears could not get a run across and stranded two more runners.
SFA added an insurance run in the top of the sixth on a ground out and took a 6-0 lead to the bottom of the inning.
Neither team was able to get any runs the remainder of the game.
Sanchez picked up the loss and fell to 4-4 on the year. She went 2.1 innings in the circle with three strikeouts and no walks.
She surrendered five runs on six hits. Kayla Beaver threw 3.2 innings in relief and gave up one run on three hits. Jordan Johnson added an inning in relief and struck out two batters.
The Bears return to the friendly confines of Farris Field for a contest against Memphis. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 27.
Track and Field
The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track teams were back in action on Sunday for the final day of the John McDonnell Invitational. It was another outstanding performance by the Bears as two UCA records were broken, 25 personal bests were set, and three events were won by UCA student-athletes.
Ayana Harris placed 10th in the 100m hurdles with a personal-best effort of 13.93. She broke her own UCA record in the process and improved on the best mark in UCA history.
Zachary Jewell won the 100m with a personal-best time of 10.07 and set a new program record in the process.
TJ Robinson produced a career-best run of 1:50.33 in the 800m on his way to the first-place finish.
The squad of Joshua Armstead, Tristan LaVan, Robinson and Ryan Yarde won the 4x400m with a combined time of 3:10.93.
Ajah Criner finished second in the 100m with a career-best mark of 11.52.
Jordan Atkins placed fifth in the 110m hurdle finals with a personal-best time of 14.22.
Beach Volleyball
The Central Arkansas beach volleyball team played its final match of the season at the inaugural Southland Conference Beach Volleyball Tournament against Houston Baptist.
The Beach Bears finished the 2020-21 campaign with an 18-16 record.
In the No. 1 pairing, Evelyn Griffith and Colene Hamilton defeated Maddie Butters and Brennan Miller 21-19 and 21-19.
Briana Garmon and Shannon Stone knocked off Lindsay Harris and Kristen Kleymeyer 21-17 and 21-17 in the No. 5 contest.
Mary Alper and Kylie Bryan bested Aly Brinkley and Kelsie Sager in the No. 2 position 21-16, 18-21 and 15-10.
At the No. 3 spot, Danielle Okeke and Batalie Bennett beat Annie Berry and Julia Oravec 21-8 and 21-10.
Lauren Huggins and Allison Stanfill won the No. 4 matchup against Payton Sproule and Faith Hasness 21-17 and 21-12.
The Beach Bears competed until the very end. The team posted an 18-16 record against numerous ranked opponents and made it to day two of the conference tournament.
Tennis
The University of Central Arkansas tennis program fell in the first round of the SLC Tournament after dropping four straight matches to Abilene Christian.
The Bears got the ball rolling early as they claimed the doubles point and two straight singles matches. However, they couldn't deliver the finishing blow as they dropped the next four in the 4-3 defeat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.