For the second consecutive weekend, the Central Arkansas Bears softball team is playing in an important early conference seasons series.
This weekend, the Bears (16-11, 1-2 ASUN) host ASUN preseason No. 2 Kennesaw State (9-14, 2-1 ASUN) for a three-game series.
Fresh off a 2-1 series win over Jacksonville State at home, the Owls look to at least replicate that performance against the Bears at Farris Field this weekend.
KSU took the first two games of that series, winning 6-1 in the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader before capping off the doubleheader sweep with a 5-3 win in the second half of the doubleheader.
The Owls were blanked Sunday, falling 1-0 to the Gamecocks, never climbing back from a second-inning run JSU tallied to win the game.
Though picked second in the ASUN preseason polls, KSU has had a tough nonconference schedule, playing No. 4 Florida State twice and No. 8 Arkansas twice.
The Owls also were on the wrong side of a four-game sweep at the hands of Samford earlier this season.
However, KSU has turned it around as of late, winning the back half of a midweek doubleheader against Sam Houston before winning the series against Jacksonville State.
Preseason all-conference selection senior Taylor Cates has lived up to the billing, hitting .403, which falls behind UCA sophomore and fellow preseason all-conference selection Jenna Wildeman’s conference-leading .443 average and Florida Gulf Coast senior Cana Davis’ .429 average.
Cates leads the team with 10 home runs, while driving in 21.
Cates’ teammate on the preseason all-conference team junior Brinaya Bailey is third on the team with a .306 average.
On the pitching side, KSU has struggled a bit with junior Melanie Bennett posting a 4.03 ERA through seven starts.
She has given up 44 runs, 36 earned, on 97 hits and 17 walks, while striking out 74 in 80.2 innings pitched.
Meanwhile, UCA rolls in with a two-headed punch on the pitching staff, led by sophomore Kayla Beaver’s 2.51 ERA, followed by junior Jordan Johnson’s 3.09 ERA.
The Bears will look to bounce back from last week’s 1-2 series loss to Florida Gulf Coast to open ASUN Conference play.
UCA won the first game of last Saturday’s doubleheader 7-2 and then fell 3-2 in the second game of the doubleheader before dropping the series finale 2-0.
The Bears stayed in Florida, splitting a doubleheader against Florida Atlantic on Tuesday in Boca Raton, Florida.
Now, the attention is focused on a three-game series against Kennesaw State, starting with a Saturday doubleheader with a 2 p.m. start.
The two teams square off at noon Sunday.
