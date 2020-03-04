OXFORD, Mississippi – The University of Central Arkansas softball team (13-9) lost a tough one against Ole Miss (12-10) on Tuesday night.
Kayla Crutchmer started the game off with a single to third, but she was thrown out trying to steal second.
Ole Miss got on the board first with a double to right field by Jessica Puk that scored two runs.
The Rebels plated another run on a sac fly to left by Sydney Gutierrez.
Ole Miss held a 3-0 lead after three innings.
Abbey Latham led the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo shot to center and extended the Rebel lead to 4-0 after four innings of play.
The Rebels added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth for the run rule to come into effect.
Crutchmer, Cylla Hill, Kamryn Coleman and Erin Blackburn recorded the only hits for the Bears.
Jordan Johnson got the start in the circle for the Bears and pitched 3.1 innings and fell to 4-3 on the year.
She gave up four runs on four hits and had one strikeout.
Rio Sanchez added an inning in relief with one strikeout and surrendered four runs.
Coleman added a third of an inning and notched one strikeout.
Anna Borgen got the complete-game shutout for the Rebels and struck out two Bears as she moved to 4-1 on the season.
UCA will return this weekend to the friendly confines of Farris Field for the Southland Conference opener.
The Bears host the Cardinals of UIW with a three-game series beginning March 6.
The doubleheader starts at 4 p.m. on Friday.
"You have to give credit to Ole Miss,” UCA coach David Kuhn said. “They out performed us in all phases of the game. We will turn our focus to UIW and the conference opener this weekend. The second phase of our season begins now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.