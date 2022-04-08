The Central Arkansas Bears softball team looks to bounce back after being on the wrong side of a series sweep at the hands of North Florida on the road.
This weekend, the Bears (19-15, 4-5 ASUN) host ASUN preseason last-place selection Bellarmine.
Thus far, the last-place preseason vote by the ASUN coaches has played out true thus far with the Knights coming into the weekend with a league-worst 1-8 ASUN record.
The lone win came March 26 at Stetson to open a three-game series against the Hatters.
Bellarmine (10-26 overall record) then dropped five straight until winning a midweek game at Evansville.
The Knights are largely not getting offensive production, putting up an ASUN-worst .209 batting average and 61 RBI.
Additionally, the team is struggling to get on base, posting a .284 on-base percentage and .289 slugging percentage.
The pitching, however, does fare slightly better, ranking 10th in ERA (5.25) and 10th in strikeouts per seven innings with 3.46.
Senior Grace Werner is trying to hold up the offense, along with senior Hannah Webb and freshman Chloe Collins.
Werner’s team-leading .302 batting average bests Webb’s .283 and Collins’ .273.
After that, the offense has been a struggle.
Werner is also a player to watch out for on the base paths, stealing 20 of 22 bases.
Sophomore Carson Goatley and freshman Claire Lehmkuhler lead the pitching staff despite struggling on the year.
Goatley sports a 5.53 ERA across 14 starts and 19 appearances. She has surrendered 64 runs, 53 earned on 109 hits and 34 walks, while striking out 51 batters across 86.1 innings.
Lehmkuhler has a 5.96 ERA on the season, surrendering 60 runs, 53 earned, on 93 hits and 30 walks, while striking out 38 batters across 80.0 innings.
Opposite the Knights this weekend at Farris Field is a Bears team that finds themselves in a four-way tie for first with North Alabama, Jacksonville State and Lipscomb despite a 4-5 record.
While the Knights struggle offensively, UCA is quite adept, holding the conference’s second best batting average at .299.
The potent offense is led by preseason all-conference selection sophomore Jenna Wildeman, who hits .417 on the year, while getting on base at a .512 clip and a .463 slugging percentage. She is also 26 of 33 on steal attempts this season.
The Bears also sport a solid pitching staff, placing third in conference ERA at 2.79.
UCA’s pitching staff is led by sophomore Kayla Beaver and junior Jordan Johnson, who sport a 2.56 and a 2.75 ERA, respectively.
Beaver has given up 46 runs, 42 earned, on 99 hits and 29 walks, while striking out 91 batters across 114.2 innings pitched.
Johnson has surrendered 39 runs, 33 earned, on 79 hits and 32 walks, while striking out 94 batters across 84.0 innings.
The two teams will meet in Conway for a three-game series, starting with a Saturday doubleheader, which starts at 2 p.m. The series rounds out with a noon start Sunday.
