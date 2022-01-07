The Central Arkansas softball team added another talent to its signing class, inking Butler Community College infielder Madi Young on Thursday.
The Derby, Kansas, native brings a wealth of batting ability to the diamond.
"We are excited to sign a player of Madi's caliber, she'll bring a lot to this team offensively with her ability to hit for power, as well as her ability to steal bases," coach Jenny Parsons said. "She is an outstanding student-athlete, and she has the accolades and numbers to back that up."
Young topped the leaderboards in several categories, leading the nation in runs scored (111), doubles (34) and stolen bases (58).
She was also second in the country in total hits (102), third in the nation in on-base-percentage (.608), and third in batting average (.554).
For her top-of-the-line numbers, Young received a plethora of accolades and recognitions after last season.
A First-Team All-American, Young was also awarded the NFCA/NJCAA Golden Shoe Award and was named second team all-conference.
Recognized for her work in the classroom as well as on the field, she was also awarded the NATYCAA Scholar Athlete of the Year Award, a national award covering two-year schools from all across the country and all three associations; NJCAA, CCCAA and the NWACC.
Young joins a class of six other signees as a part of Parsons' first recruiting class as head coach.
"I want to thank my assistant coaches, Kayla Lucas and Chris Watford, for helping put together this class," Parsons said. "We're really excited about the direction of this program, and we can't wait to see what this class can do in Purple and Gray."
