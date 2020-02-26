FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference announced its third softball weekly Pitcher of the Week and Player of the Week honors on Tuesday.
After amazing performances at the plate this past week, Kayla Crutchmer was named the SLC Hitter of the Week.
Crutchmer had a near perfect week at the plate.
She went 10 for 12 at the plate, striking out once, while producing four RBI, adding two doubles and drew one walk.
On the base path, she added five stolen bases and scored 10 runs.
She notched a batting average of .833, a slugging percentage of 1.000 and on-base percentage of .876.
Crutchmer helped the Bears post a 4-1 record last week.
UCA returned to action Wednesday with a road matchup against Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi.
