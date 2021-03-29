The Central Arkansas softball team recorded its second Southland Conference sweep in as many weekends as UCA defeated the Sam Houston Bearkats, 5-1, at Farris Field on Saturday. The Bears improved to 19-10 overall and 7-2 in the Southland, while the Bearkats fell to 7-17 overall and 4-5 in SLC play.
Central Arkansas returns to action for a Tuesday night contest against Memphis at Farris Field on March 30. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Volleyball
The University of Central Arkansas volleyball program provided the Southland’s biggest upset of the day as it bested Southeastern Louisiana.
Heading into Saturday’s matchup, the Lady Lions were the thorn in the rest of the SLC’s side as they came into Saturday with eight straight victories.
However, with momentum from the last match and the emotion of senior day, the Sugar Bears dominated as they won it 3-1.
Leading the charge in Saturday’s upset victory were the four celebrated seniors as Bailey Waddington, Emily Doss, Amanda Beaton and Amari Mitchell all had big matches.
Waddington took care of the assists with 30, Doss had 20 digs and Mitchell and Beaton took care of kills and blocks.
Mitchell had 13 kills and seven total blocks, while Beaton had one kill and five blocks.
Tennis
The University of Central Arkansas rebounded in strong fashion as they dominated Stephen F. Austin 6-1.
The Bears finished out their short Texas road trip with a quality victory over Stephen F. Austin.
Up next, the Bears faceoff against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 11 a.m. Thursday in Tyler, Texas.
Track and Field
The University of Central Arkansas men’s track team returned to action for the final day of the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday.
The Bears only competed in the 800m and were led by TJ Robinson with a 12th-place finish.
Robinson posted a personal-best time of 1:51.20 and finished fifth in his heat and 12th overall in the 800m.
Alex Hanson placed eighth in the same heat with a run of 1:54.45 and came in 30th. Jesse Applewhite recorded the best time of his career with a mark of 1:55.31 as he placed sixth in his heat and 31st overall.
Both the men’s and women’s track & field teams will be back competing on Saturday, April 3, for the Little Rock Open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.