A thorough search for an addition to head coach Jenny Parsons' staff has resulted in the hiring of Kady Self as the Central Arkansas softball team's newest assistant coach. Self joins a staff that led the Bears to their most successful season in program history in 2023.

"We hired Kady because we think she's going to be a great addition to what we're doing here," Parsons said of Self. "Her personality, her energy, and her work ethic are going to greatly benefit our team. She did great work at North Texas, she's been on those big stages during her playing career, we're excited to add Kady to our team. She has a winner's mentality that's going to keep us moving in the right direction."

