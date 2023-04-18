x

UCA pitcher Jordan Johnson makes a delivery during action earlier this season. Johnson is 15-3 on the season with a 1.56 earned run average. She has struck out 131 batters in 125 1 / 3 innings pitched.

 Elana Scott / UCA Sports Information

For the first time in the history of NCAA Division I, the Central Arkansas Bears softball team is nationally ranked.

Coming off a 4-0 win over No. 10 Arkansas then sweeping a three-game ASUN series from Bellarmine over the weekend, the Bears are ranked 24th in the country by the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.