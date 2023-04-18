For the first time in the history of NCAA Division I, the Central Arkansas Bears softball team is nationally ranked.
Coming off a 4-0 win over No. 10 Arkansas then sweeping a three-game ASUN series from Bellarmine over the weekend, the Bears are ranked 24th in the country by the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll.
UCA (31-8) is currently on a 12-game winning streak.
Second-year UCA coach Jenny Parsons said the recognition is great for her team.
“Obviously, it’s an honor … I think they’ve earned it. But, it’s not the end all goal. The end all goal is to win a conference championship and get to regionals (NCAA Tournament). Obviously, we’re honored for the ranking.”
A year ago, the Bears were 37-21 and played in the National Invitation Softball Championship, beating Kansas and Virginia before losing to UNLV in the semifinals.
“We had a great season last year, finishing second in the conference,” Parsons said. “I returned seven starters. The expectations and the goals were always there. We’ve set a goal to be low in the RPI and have an opportunity to get to the regional.”
UCA is 20th in the RPI rankings.
“It’s all going according to plan,” Parsons said.
Parsons said her team did not have any letdown after beating the No. 10 Razorbacks at Farris Field.
“It was emotional,” she said. “Going to Bellarmine and not have a letdown was good to see.”
The Bears won 3-0, 8-0 and 13-0.
For her part last week, UCA pitcher junior pitcher Kayla Beaver was named ASUN Pitcher of the Week.
UCA hosts Liberty for three games this weekend. The Flames are tied for second in the ASUN standings with Jacksonville State at 12-3. UCA is 14-1.
Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 1 p.m. The third game is Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
“We’re two of the better teams in the country right now,” Parsons said. “I’m hoping we can get a good turnout this weekend.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
