Signing a pair of well-decorated pitchers, the Central Arkansas softball team adds a couple of arms to its stable. Welcoming Chelsea Beville from Crowder Junior College and Zoe Hardy from Walla Walla, Wa., the duo looks to come in and make an impact for the Bears over the next few years.

Beville joins the Bears after time at Crowder Junior College, throwing for the Roughriders for the last season and a half. As a freshman, she made 32 appearances with 29 starts, recording a 13-5 record, striking out 209 in 160.2 innings. For her season, she was named First Team All-Region and was named to the Region 16 All-Tournament Team.

