Signing a pair of well-decorated pitchers, the Central Arkansas softball team adds a couple of arms to its stable. Welcoming Chelsea Beville from Crowder Junior College and Zoe Hardy from Walla Walla, Wa., the duo looks to come in and make an impact for the Bears over the next few years.
Beville joins the Bears after time at Crowder Junior College, throwing for the Roughriders for the last season and a half. As a freshman, she made 32 appearances with 29 starts, recording a 13-5 record, striking out 209 in 160.2 innings. For her season, she was named First Team All-Region and was named to the Region 16 All-Tournament Team.
This season, she's been even more dominant in the circle, making 18 appearances with nine starts, compiling a 7-2 record with a pair of saves. In 61.0 innings of work, the sophomore pitcher has struck out 92 batters, ringing up 10.56 per seven innings.
Coming from College Place High School in Walla Walla, Wa., Hardy chose to be a Bear after winning a ton of accolades and records during her prep career. She holds the single game and season records for strikeouts in Washington state history, striking out 27 batters in a single outing in a 13-inning marathon. Her season-high is 172 strikeouts, coming in a high school season that doesn't hit 30 games.
Her awards include being a four-time team captain, a two-time Washington Athlete of the Week, a two-time conference player of the year, two-time first team all-conference, and helped her team to a second-place finish at the IDT and a third-place finish at the PGF Nationals, both in 2021.
Hardy is also a multi-sport athlete, lettering on the volleyball court as well as the diamond. A four-year starter, she is a three-time first team all-conference volleyball player, earning an all-state nod during her high school career.
"I'm really excited to get these two pitchers, they're going to bring a lot to this program," UCA coach Jenny Parsons said of the duo. "These two are able to do so many things in the circle, and we're looking forward to having them help us continue to be successful."
