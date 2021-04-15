The Central Arkansas softball team has torn through Southland Conference play with a 13-2 record and is set to face Houston Baptist for a three-game set in Houston, Texas.
The lone two SLC losses for the Bears came in the conference-opening series against McNeese.
Since, UCA has rattled off 12 straight conference victories, including four-straight conference series sweeps.
After dropping a pair of mid-week games to Ole Miss and Mississippi State, the Bears returned to conference play with a three-game series sweep against Nicholls at home.
The Colonels have just one conference win in 15 contests.
UCA run-ruled Nicholls in game one with a 14-2 victory with the Bears recording seven hits, but also took advantage of four Colonels errors and walked eight times.
Mary Kate Brown went 2 for 2 with a solo home run. She walked once and scored three runs total.
The large deficit allowed coach David Kuhn to dig into his bench, playing 19 student-athletes in the game.
Game two was much more competitive with UCA winning 2-0.
The Bears got one run in the first and the sixth, but left eight on base throughout the game.
Nicholls once again committed four errors.
Kayla Beaver pitched a three-hit complete game shutout for the Bears.
In game three, UCA scored four runs in the second, and eventually won 7-1.
The Bears worked nine walks in the game, while Greenbrier native Jaylee Engelkes wne 2 for 3 with a double and home run, driving in two runs, while also scoring one.
UCA’s weekend opposition, Houston Baptist has a 7-8 conference record, coming off a conference sweep over the University of the Incarnate Word.
Both the Bears and Huskies have played conference series against Abilene Christian, Northwestern State and Sam Houston State this season.
UCA swept all three opponents, while HBU lost its series against ACU 1-2, were swept by Northwestern State and took the series against SHSU 2-1.
Heidi Jaquez leads the Huskies offense, hitting .386, getting on base at a .494 clip and has a .543 slugging percentage. She has hit eight doubles and one home run on the season and has 11 RBI on the season.
Autumn Sydlik is the big run producer for HBU, hitting a team-leading six home runs and driving in a team-leading 27 runs.
The Huskies main starting pitcher Jessica Patak has a 5-7 record in 12 starts and 14 appearances. She has a 3.02 ERA in 60.1 innings, while holding opponents to a .230 batting average.
Jenna Wildeman leads UCA’s offense with a .423 batting average, while getting on base at a .467 clip and slugs at a .486 clip.
She has driven in 12 runs on the season, while Cylla Hill is the big run producer, hitting seven home runs on the season and has 27 RBI, while Kaylyn Shepherd narrowly leads the team in RBI with 28.
Kayla Beaver leads the team with 16 starts and 20 appearances, boasting a 1.19 ERA and a 13-5 record. She holds opponents to a .204 average across 100.1 innings pitched.
Game times for this weekend’s series are 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday with the series wrapping at 2 p.m. Sunday.
