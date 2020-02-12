The Southland Conference announced its first softball weekly pitcher of the week and player of the week honors Tuesday.
After amazing performances in the circle this past week, Kayla Beaver was named the SLC Pitcher of the Week.
Beaver became the second pitcher in UCA history to throw a no-hitter in her debut in the Purple and Gray against Jackson State.
She followed that with a complete-game shutout against Louisiana Tech.
In her two starts, she surrendered just three hits and tallied 10 strikeouts in 12 innings of work.
She did not walk anyone either.
She is currently tied for first in the country with two shutouts and tied for the lead in the NCAA with 0.00 walks allowed per seven innings.
UCA returns to action at 11 a.m. Feb. 14 for the Madeira Beach Spring Invitational in Florida.
Former St. Joseph Bulldog Beck named ASC Pitcher of the Week
University of the Ozarks junior pitcher David Beck was named to the American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week, it was announced Tuesday.
Beck, a right-hander, went the distance in a masterful performance as the Eagles took a 1-0 win against Austin College in the season-opener.
He threw a seven-inning complete game and allowed just three hits, fanning seven without a walk.
Beck finished the game strong retiring the side in the sixth and seventh innings. The 6-foot-3 native of Conway is a graduate of St. Joseph High School.
The Eagles will host Westminster College Feb. 15-16 in a three-game series.
