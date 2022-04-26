ATLANTA, Georgia – After a week to remember at the plate, Central Arkansas first baseman Morgan Nelson was named the ASUN Player of the Week.
She received her first weekly honor after leading the Bears to three wins last week.
Over four games in the past seven days, the Bentonville native batted .429, recording six hits in 14 at bats, with four of those hits being home runs.
Nelson was absolutely crushing the ball from the middle of the batting order, driving in 12 runs over four games, including six in the series-clinching win on Sunday.
It marked the first time a Bear has driven in six runs since 2019. Nelson's explosion at the plate vaulted her into second on the team in home runs and fourth in RBI.
A pinch hitter or substitute at first base earlier in the season, she now has eight home runs, second only to Jaylee Engelkes' 10, while also becoming the fourth Bear to reach 20 RBI this season.
Eight of her 12 RBI this week came on grand slams, hitting one against Memphis on Tuesday and one on Sunday.
The redshirt sophomore ended the weekend extending her hitting streak to nine games and has a home run in five of her last six games.
Additionally, 15 of her 20 runs batted in have come in that same six-game stretch.
