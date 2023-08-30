x

UCA punter Chandler Caughron gets off a kick during the 2022 season.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

For the first time in five years, University of Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown had to identify a new placekicker before the Bears open the 2023 season on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

Hayden Ray, statistically the top kicker in school history, exhausted his eligibility last fall after setting school records for career field goals with 44 and career extra points with 174. He is also the school’s most accurate point-after kicker in history, connecting on 174 of 176 (98.8 percent).

