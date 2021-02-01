The University of Central Arkansas men’s and women’s track teams were back in action for the KMS Open in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jordan Atkins, Malik Beasley, and Aidan Patton broke UCA records in their respective events on Sunday.
Patton finished the weight throw in second place with a career-best mark of 16.57 meters (54-4.5) and set a program record in the process.
Beasley placed sixth with a personal-best toss of 15.95m (52-4.0). He would have had UCA’s best mark if it was not for Patton’s final throw of the day.
Atkins recorded the fastest time in UCA in the 60m hurdles with his career-best effort of 7.99 seconds and finished in second.
Beasley came in second in the shot put after a personal-best throw of 15.36m (50-4.75) on his way to a program record. Patton finished in fifth with a distance of 14.61m (47-11.25).
TJ Robinson won the 800m with a career-best time of 1:52.51.
The squad of Jaron Hamilton, Bruce White, Robinson and Jared Touart won the distance medley relay with a combined effort of 10:19.28.
The distance medley team of Anna Jeffcoat, Zailey Chaffin, Kaylei Gober and Charlotte Blair came in second with a group time of 13:35.57.
Jesse Applewhite recorded a second-place finish with a career-best run of 1:22.86 in the 600m. Hunter Henderson placed seventh with a personal-best time of 1:25.69.
Parker Benefield took second in the pole vault with a career-best height of 4.55m (14-11.0).
Ayana Harris took fourth in the 60m hurdles with a personal-best effort of 8.77.
Tyler Rose posted a fourth-place time of 58.35 in the 400m.
In the long jump, Jaden Harris came in fourth with a leap of 6.86m (22-6.25).
Taylor Conway came in sixth in the long jump with a mark of 5.47m (17-11.50). With a distance of 5.34m (17-6.25), Taylor Coleman finished eighth.
Teshuna Sheppard notched a seventh-place mark of 11.08m (36-4.25) in the triple jump.
UCA returns to the track Feb. 13, for the Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Cross Country
The University of Central Arkansas men’s and women’s cross country teams returned to action for the first time since October.
The Bears competed in the UIW Winter Invitational at Live Oak City Park on Friday. Both the men’s and women’s team placed second.
Max Nores led UCA on the 8K course with a personal-best time of 24:34.1 and placed third overall, his time ranks fifth in UCA’s all-time record book. Alex Hanson came in fourth with a career-best effort of 24:37.9.
With a personal-best run of 25:16.6, Jared Hamilton finished eighth. Parker Jackson recorded a 21st-place mark of 26:16.7. Tate Whaley placed 22nd with a career-best effort of 26:21.8.
Tamara Reeves posted the fourth-best run in UCA history with her career-best mark of 21:32.2 and placed third on the 6K course.
Sara Steimel added a personal-best run of 21:41.0 and finished fifth. Kennedy Timmerman notched a 10th-place time of 22:10.9, which is a new career best. Bekah Bostian posted a personal-best effort of 22:46.7 and came in 18th. Casey Gore recorded a 29th-place mark of 23:35.3.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won the men’s race, while Abilene Christian won the women’s race.
The Bears return to action Feb. 15, for the Southland Conference Championships in Hammond, Louisiana, hosted by Southeastern Louisiana.
Tennis
The University of Central Arkansas tennis program continued its recent success as it claimed its second victory in the past three duals.
The Bears defeated the Samford University Bulldogs 5-2 in the first weekend with only one dual on the schedule.
UCA 5 Samford 2
UCA dominated in the singles portions of the match as they took four of the six. Sophomore Fuka Nonoyama began the push as she defeated the Bulldogs No. 2, Cindy Oest.
Nonoyama pushed through with ease as she won the match in two sets, 6-0, 6-3. Finishing up shortly behind her was junior Yada Vasupongchai.
The Southland Conference Player of the Week continued her hot streak as she took down the No. 4 6-4, 6-4.
Since the Bears had claimed the doubles point, they were only one win away from that clinching victory. Coming into the matchup, freshman Jaeun Lee was 4-1 in the spring season.
So when she came up big to claim the clinching victory, it was no surprise as she won 6-3, 6-2.
Finishing out the singles side of things was freshman Sumomo Hamanaga, as she played in the longest match of the day. She won the first set 6-1, lost the second 6-3 before she rallied to own the third set 10-2.
The Bears started the match in decisive fashion as they claimed the doubles point with two victories. Sophomore Chunxi Xin and Nonoyama boasted a 6-3 victory over the No. 1 doubles squad of Samford.
Shortly after, sophomore Mei Ishimura and Vasupongchai got in on the fun as they won their match 6-3.
Up next, the Bears will stay in Arkansas as they head to Jonesboro.
UCA will face the likes of Arkansas State and Southeast Missouri State University in this mini invitational. The doubleheader starts this Saturday with a time still set to be determined.
