The Central Arkansas men’s soccer team clinched a berth to the ASUN Championships after defeating Liberty 3-1 at home on Senior Night.
The win moves the Bears to 10-4 overall and 5-1 in ASUN play.
It was a very quick start by the Bears as senior Katsuyoshi Kimishima sprayed a low ball across the penalty area, which was met by Rubyn Gill who smashed his shot into the bottom corner in the third minute. Central Arkansas and Liberty exchanged shots as the half continued, but it was the Flames who found the equalizer in the 23rd minute.
Jonathan Randall took multiple chances as the striker continued to find space with Liberty pressing higher and higher. He took his chance after Ole Kjoerholt won a 50/50 ball allowing Rubyn Gill to play a through ball for the chasing Randall who calmly tucked it away in the left corner.
Liberty started the second half quickly, but the Bears never folded and held onto their one goal lead.
As time went on the Flames became more and more frustrated allowing Central Arkansas to push for another goal. It came when Alberto Suarez got on the end of a cross from Daniel Shabani who rounded his defender and whipped in the cross with his left foot.
Suarez and Jose Carlos Gonzalez both had chances as time went on, but no change was made to the score line.
The Bears travel Saturday to Nashville, Tennessee, for a match against Lipscomb in the final ASUN Conference match of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
VolleyballCentral Arkansas broke out of its losing streaks as it won its third ASUN matchup 3-1.
The Sugar Bears entered into this match on a level playing field as their opponent, as they both have struggled getting their footing in the ASUN Crossover.
UCA took that as an advantage as it ended up posting a dominant showing against Jacksonville University in a 3-1 victory.
Leading the charge in this winning effort was an unlikely candidate in sophomore April Conant.
Conant got her third start of the year and made use of it as she led the squad with 10 kills on a .400 hitting percentage.
Sophomore Anna Myers also had a big day as she posted yet another double-double after posting 41 assists and 10 digs; this marks her fourth double-double of the season.
Next, the Sugar Bears will head home to battle Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Prince Center.
Women’s Soccer
The Central Arkansas women’s soccer team fell in its regular season finale, losing to Lipscomb by way of an 0-3 final.
UCA struggled to generate any offense and dropped to 9-8 on the season. With the result, the Bears finish the regular season in the No. 2 Seed in the ASUN West.
UCA found itself in a tight spot early, as the Bison offense came out with a heightened intensity, firing off several shots in the opening minutes. The Bears were able to hold them off for a while, but eventually ceded the first goal of the match in the 19th minute.
Though UCA was able to stop the bleeding, Lipscomb continued to control possession for most of the half.
The Bison eventually found another goal before the half, scoring in the 42nd minute and taking a 2-0 lead into the halftime break.
The Bears started to get a few good looks in the second half, but ultimately weren’t able to find a goal and close the gap.
Looking ahead to the ASUN Championship, the Bears locked up the No. 2 Seed and will travel to Fort Myers, Florida, to face Kennesaw State on Oct. 29. Earlier this season, UCA lost to the Owls, 4-3, in overtime.
TennisCentral Arkansas continues to battle at the ITA Central Regional, as it is excelling in the extra matches.
On Saturday, the Bears were officially knocked out of the main draws but claimed some extra success as they went 6-2 in all of the extra matches in Iowa City.
Almost all UCA players walked out of the third day with a win in their belts as they all seemed to find their groove in the extra matches.
In the first round of extra matches, the Bears claimed wins from sophomore Paulina Engback, senior Yada Vasupongchai, sophomore Jaeun Lee, and junior Chunxi Xin.
That round featured the bulk of UCA’s wins as they also claimed wins from junior Mei Ishimura and freshman Sumomo Hamanaga in the third round of extra matches.
The Bears finished their adventure in Iowa City and will head to Tulsa Nov. 5 for the Tulsa Fall Invite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.