The Central Arkansas softball team was back on the field for a pivotal game three against Houston Baptist at Husky Field on Sunday.
Kaylyn Shepherd and Tremere Harris led the Bears as they each had 2 for 3 days at the plate.
UCA falls to 26-14 overall and 14-4 in Southland Conference play, while HBU improves to 16-12 overall and 9-9 in the SLC, after the Huskies defeated the Bears 2-1.
UCA returns to the diamond for a midweek matchup with Arkansas.
The Bears make a return trip to Fayetteville after the Razorbacks came to Conway earlier this season.
The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday.
Track and Field
The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track teams returned to action for the Red Wolves Open on Friday and Saturday.
Due to a timing issue, results for Friday were initially unavailable.
Taylor Coleman set a UCA record in the triple jump, while Zachary Jewell won the 100-meter and 200m.
Coleman won the triple jump with a career-best mark of 12.35m (40-6.25). Jada Bailey added a personal-best distance of 10.99m (36-0.75) and came in fourth.
Ajah Criner won the 100m with a run of 11.89. Kendelle McCoy produced a career-best time of 12.07 and came in third. Criner added another victory in the 200m with a mark of 24.41.
Jewell won the 200m with a run of 21.42. Emmanuel Olie produced a personal-best time of 21.71 and placed second. Johnson Adegbite came in fourth with an effort of 22.06.
Jewell won the 100m with an effort of 10.46. Olie came in second with a mark of 10.68.
Luke Anthony won the javelin with a throw of 54.18m (177-9.0) With a career-best mark of 52.02m (170-8.0), Grant Southerland placed third.
Jaden Harris won the triple jump with a personal-best distance of 14.12m (46-4.0).
Alec Townsley, Olie, Tristan LaVan, and Jewell won the 4x100m relay with a group effort of 40.86.
Beach Volleyball
The Central Arkansas beach volleyball team wrapped up its final tournament of the regular season on Saturday at the Blazer Beach Bash.
The Beach Bears opened the day with a victory over Mercer and moved to 17-13 on the season.
UCA dropped the second match of the day to UAB and fell to 17-14. The Beach Bears finished the Blazer Beach Bash 2-2.
The Beach Bears return to the courts Friday, for the first day of the Southland Conference Championships in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Tennis
The University of Central Arkansas tennis program finished out the regular season on a high note as they bested Southern Arkansas 5-2.
The Bears made sure to get their last reps in as they hope to carry momentum into the Southland Conference Tournament after a quick route of the Muleriders.
Up next, UCA will head to Beaumont, Texas, to compete in the SLC Tournament.
The Bears will compete as the No. 3 seed starting at 10 a.m. April 23 at the Beaumont Municipal Tennis Center.
