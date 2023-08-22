For the first time in his collegiate football career, University of Central Arkansas quarterback Will McElvain will be running the same offense for two consecutive seasons.

McElvain, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior who transferred to UCA from Northern Iowa following the 2021 season, had three different offensive coordinators – and offensive schemes – during his tenure at UNI. This fall, McElvain will be under the tutelage of former Bear quarterback and UCA offensive coordinator Ken Collums for the second straight season.

