For the first time in his collegiate football career, University of Central Arkansas quarterback Will McElvain will be running the same offense for two consecutive seasons.
McElvain, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior who transferred to UCA from Northern Iowa following the 2021 season, had three different offensive coordinators – and offensive schemes – during his tenure at UNI. This fall, McElvain will be under the tutelage of former Bear quarterback and UCA offensive coordinator Ken Collums for the second straight season.
UCA head coach Nathan Brown, also a former Bear quarterback, said that familiarity will be invaluable to both McElvain and the team.
“I think there’s a confidence about Will right now because of that,” said Brown. “It’s the first time he’s followed a fall season with a spring and then another fall where he had the same offense. I think that’s why he’s playing at a high level right now, that’s why he leading the way he is, because he’s comfortable.
“He understands what Coach Collums wants in his room, he understands what I want out of a quarterback as the head coach. I think Will is poised to have a huge fall.”
McElvain was solid and often times more than that in his first season in the Purple and Gray. He completed 190 of 311 passes for 2,592 yards, with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 235.6 passing yards per game ranked second in the ASUN Conference, as did the 190 completions.
“Anytime you get (QB) Will McElvain back as your starting quarterback in Year 2, obviously expectations are even higher,” said Brown. “He had a good year last year. He had moments where I thought he played as well as anyone in the ASUN. He went through a stretch there of four or five games where he was as efficient as anybody in the country.
“But he’d also be the first to tell you, in a few games he could have played better. And that’s the competitive nature he has. So going into Year 2 with a returning starter at quarterback like Will, that’s going to bode well for your offense.”
During a five-game stretch against Southeast Missouri, Austin Peay, Lindenwood, Kennesaw State and North Alabama, McElvain threw for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns, with just two interceptions. The week prior to SEMO, he completed 24 of 29 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown on the road against Idaho State. He finished up the season with a season-high 349 passing yards against Jacksonville State in the regular-season finale.
Brown sounds just as excited about the remainder of the quarterback room as he is about his returning starter. Redshirt freshman Austin Myers (6-4, 205) threw for more than 5,000 yards and 60 touchdowns at nearby Vilonia (Ark.) High School. True freshman Tre Guerra (6-2, 185) from Keller (Texas) High School, also threw for more than 5,000 career yards and 43 touchdowns and rushed for another 680 yards and five TDs.
“I think we’re in great shape at the quarterback position behind Will,” said Brown. “Austin Myers had a great spring practice. I think he is exactly what you want from a quarterback. He’s athletic, he’s long, he can make all the throws. He’s got tons and tons of poise. But what gets me excited about him is he’s really a competitive kid. He embraces the challenge, he doesn’t back down from any opportunity to get better or compete.
“And really, he reminds me a lot of a young Breylin Smith, a lot of the same characteristics, the same intangibles and traits that Breylin had when he was coming in here from Conway High School.”
Brown also used another former UCA quarterback in comparison with Guerra.
“So if I’m looking at someone he reminds me of, it’s a young Hayden Hildebrand,” said Brown. “He’s probably got a little more athletic ability, he can really run, has a whip of an arm.
“Those two guys are going to be fun to develop. Obviously they have an established guy in Will ahead of them that they can watch, a guy that has a ton of experience. But hopefully they’re competing with one another and competing with themselves to not only push Will and make him better but to push each other.
“I think we’re in a bright, bright spot for the future as far as young quarterbacks go.”
