The Central Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball teams are staying in Jacksonville, Florida, for a Saturday doubleheader against Jacksonville University.
On Thursday, the Sugar Bears beat North Florida, 56-53, propelled by a 22-7 third quarter that saw the Sugar Bears under 30 percent in all but the third quarter, shooting 35 percent for the game.
Graduate Hannah Langhi posted a team-high 15 points in the win, while freshman Randrea Wright scored 13.
Defensively, the Sugar Bears forced 16 turnovers and held North Florida to 37 percent shooting, rebounding in the first quarter after allowing North Florida to shoot 46.2 percent.
The win brings the Sugar Bears to an 8-10 overall record and a 3-4 record in the ASUN Conference.
Up next, the Sugar Bears have a Saturday contest against the 11-6, 4-2 (ASUN) Jacksonville Dolphins.
The Sugar Bears and Dolphins matchup might be a close mirror image as both teams specialize in defense.
Jacksonville is second in the conference in points per game allowed, giving up just 55.8 points per game to opponents.
The Sugar Bears were near the top, but have slipped a bit, ranking near the middle of the pack, giving up 61.1 points per game.
Offensively, the Dolphins hold a 4.4 point per game advantage in offensive scoring, scoring 59.5 points per game, while the Sugar Bears score 55.1 points per game.
Graduate Taylor Hawks leads the Dolphins with 10.8 points per game, while graduate Asiah Jones leads the team in rebounds with 5.7 per game. She also leads the team in blocks with 28.
Hawks leads the team in steals with 36 as well as assists with 47.
For the Sugar Bears, junior Lucy Ibeh is averaging a double-double with 14.4 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game.
Ibeh triples up in the team-lead for steals with 36, while Langhi leads the team in blocks with 17, while Wright leads the team in assists with 51.
Tip-off for the game is scheduled for noon and will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as 91.3 FM.
Following the women’s game, the Central Arkansas Bears are taking on the Jacksonville men’s basketball team.
The Bears are coming off a 19-point loss Thursday to North Florida, where the Bears defense just didn’t have it, surrendering 47.1 percent shooting to the Ospreys for the game, but it was a 58.8 percent second-half shooting that buried the Bears.
Four Bears reached double figures in the game with freshman Camren Hunter leading the way with 17 points, followed by junior Eddy Kayouloud’s 15 points, graduate Jared Chatham’s 14 and sophomore Jaxson Baker’s 10.
The loss drops the Bears to 8-13 overall and 3-3 in ASUN play, while the next opponent, Jacksonville, is 12-7 on the season and 4-3 in the ASUN.
Jacksonville is coming off a 66-59 win over Lipscomb in which three Dolphins reached double figures, led by junior Kevion Nolan’s 15, followed by junior Bryce Workman’s 12 and freshman Gyasi Powell’s 11.
On the season, Nolan leads the team in scoring with 13.2 points per game, while also leading the team in steals and assists with 25 and 51, respectively.
Junior Osayi Osifo leads the team in rebounding with 6.4 points per game, while also leading the team in blocks with eight.
Junior Darious Hall leads the Bears in scoring with 13.6, while Hunter leads the team in steals with 28 as well as assists with 52.
Meanwhile, Hall leads the team in rebounds with 7.5 per game, and Chatham leads the team in blocks with 17.
Tip-off time for Saturday’s game is 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as 91.3 FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.