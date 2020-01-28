The more than 400 University of Central Arkansas student-athletes continued their outstanding academic work again in the Fall 2019 semester, finishing with a combined cumulative GPA of 3.17.
This marks the 14th consecutive semester that UCA's student-athletes have finished with a cumulative 3.0 or above GPA, dating all the way back to 2013.
"Our student-athletes continue to amaze and impress,” UCA director of athletics Brad Teague said. "Their commitment to the total collegiate experience is further evident in their performance in the classroom. To maintain over a 3.0 GPA for that many years is remarkable. I applaud our coaches, academic support staff and all the faculty of this great institution for their commitment to our student-athletes and to all students.”
UCA's nine women's programs have a combined 3.4 GPA, while the seven men's programs have a combined 3.03
Women's cross country and women's tennis top the list with 3.68 GPAs, while men's cross country's 3.41 is No. 1 among male sports.
Among female student-athletes at UCA, 77% have at least a 3.0 GPA, while 61% of all our student-athletes top that mark.
For the Fall semester only, women's cross country had a 3.63 GPA and men's cross country was at 3.47.
UCA has 14 student-athletes who are currently maintaining a cumulative 4.0 GPA.
"Our student-athletes at Central Arkansas strive to make sure they embrace the student part of student-athlete,” director of athletic academic advising Scott Brezee said. "Between classes, tests, games, practice, travel and all of the rest of the college experience, they work extremely hard to produce both on the field and in the classroom. I think that both their academic and athletic records speak for themselves. We have a great group of young men and women here in Conway that make me proud to be an alum of this institution.”
