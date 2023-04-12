As much as it pains me to say this, the best college softball team does not reside in Fayetteville.
The Central Arkansas Bears proved that Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 2,475 fans at Farris Field. UCA knocked off the top-10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks 4-0 to complete a sweep of the season series. UCA beat the Razorbacks 2-1 on March 6 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.
UCA got a domination performance from junior pitcher Kayla Beaver, who improved to 15-5. Beaver allowed only five hits in seven innings of work. She struck out eight Arkansas batters while allowing no base on balls.
Arkansas is the two-time defending SEC champions. The SEC is one of the toughest softball conference in the country, but UCA has shown it’s not scared to play the “big boys” or girls as it may be.
The Power 5 conferences are the SEC, the Pac-12, Big 10, Big 12 and the ACC. UCA has played eight games against teams from those conferences and are 4-4. In addition to the two wins over Arkansas, UCA has beaten Utah 2-0 and Kansas 13-0. The Bears lost close games to LSU by scores of 1-0 and 3-1, Iowa 2-1 and Oklahoma State 7-3.
On the season, the Bears are 28-8 overall and 11-1 in the ASUN conference. They lead the conference standings by a game over Jacksonville State and Liberty, which are both 10-2 in conference play.
UCA hosts Liberty for a three-game series at Farris Field on April 22-23. The two teams play a doubleheader on April 22. The first game starts at 1 p.m.
UCA plays at Jacksonville State on April 29-30. They play a doubleheader on April 29.
UCA is led in home runs by Morgan Nelson, who has hit nine round trippers this year. She leads the team in RBIs with 25. She also had a team-high seven doubles. Kylie Griffin leads the team in hitting with a .327 batting average.
UCA has played in postseason play several seasons, including in the National Invitational Softball Championship last year, beating Kansas and Virginia before losing to UNLV.
The Bears have played only once in the NCAA Division I Tournament. That occurred in 2015 as they lost Oklahoma and Lehigh, finishing the season 35-21.
At the rate that UCA is playing this season, winning the ASUN Tournament may not be the only way for the Bears to get into the NCAA Tournament for a second time in school history. But to be sure, they will need to win it.
Arkansas, on the other hand, is already a shoe-in to make the tournament. It would not be surprising to see them play each other again, especially if Arkansas hosts a regional at Bogle Park.
If that happens, I’ll be watching as will a lot of others around the state.
