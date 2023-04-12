x

UCA's Kylie Griffin celebrates with a teammate during the Bears' 4-0 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday at Farris Field.

 Alex Hall/UCA Sports Information

As much as it pains me to say this, the best college softball team does not reside in Fayetteville.

The Central Arkansas Bears proved that Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 2,475 fans at Farris Field. UCA knocked off the top-10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks 4-0 to complete a sweep of the season series. UCA beat the Razorbacks 2-1 on March 6 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

