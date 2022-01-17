MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The University of Central Arkansas tennis program dropped its first hint of action in the spring.
The Bears could not find their rhythm as they battled a top-tier Power of Five program in Memphis and dropped their first match of the season 7-0.
UCA had one lone win on the day as the young team of Jaeun Lee, and Sumomo Hamanaga took down the Tigers No. 3 doubles team.
Up next, the Bears will travel this weekend to Little Rock to take on an array of teams from Jan. 22-23.
