TAMPA, Florida — The University of Central Arkansas rallied late, but fell due to the doubles point as it dropped its match against USF 4-3.
The doubles point was the defining factor in this match as the Bulls made it a point to grab that initial advantage.
USF took two of the three matches, as the Bears switched up their usual lineup in both doubles and singles.
Junior Yada Vasupongchai and sophomore Mei Ishimura moved up to the No. 1 role as sophomore Chunxi Xin sat out this matchup.
For that reason, sophomore Fuka Nonoyama was given a new partner as she teamed up with freshman Sumomo Hamanaga.
That switch proved helpful in the No. 2 spot as Nonoyama and Hamanaga were the lone pair to pick up a win.
The pairing made it a close one as they eventually overcame the Bulls No. 2 squad in the 6-4 victory.
Coming back from a doubles point deficit is a tough task, as UCA has yet to claim a match after losing out on the doubles point.
That fact would continue Monday as the Bears split the six singles matches against USF, but fell short due to that one-point swing.
UCA dropped the first two matches at the No. 2 and 4 spots, but made up for it as it claimed victories in the six-hole.
Freshman Paulina Engback was a chance in this one, making it the first time she has played in a match since Feb. 20 against Oklahoma State.
Engback made the most of her opportunity as she won her match in two sets, 7-6, 7-5.
The Bears added another one in the next match as Hamanaga claimed hers in two 6-3, 7-6.
With the score in favor of USF 3-2, UCA needed the next two matches.
However, the Bears could not get that as they dropped the next match before Nonoyama won her match in the No. 1 spot.
Nonoyama claimed hers in three sets as she lost the first set 6-2 before coming back in the next two 6-4, 6-3.
Up next, the Bears will pick back up with SLC play starting with Sam Houston; that match will take place March 26 in Houston, with a time yet to be announced.
